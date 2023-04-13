Vena Excelerate Summit 2023 To Empower Businesses To Plan For Anything

Join leading organizations, including Microsoft, OpenAI and the Kansas City Chiefs. Agenda includes CPE/CPD talks, interactive workshops, training and product demonstrations

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Vena , the Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, today announced open registration for its Excelerate Summit 2023 taking place on May 9–10, 2023.

WHAT: Excelerate Summit 2023 is a two-day live and on-demand virtual conference where finance and operations professionals, business leaders and budget owners will learn how to excelerate their planning productivity, agility and resilience in the face of an ever-changing business environment.

Attendees can earn free CPE/CPD credits through live conversations, interactive workshops, product demonstrations and training presented by Vena Academy.

Speakers include:

Austin Wiseman , Finance & Accounting, OpenAI

Nicolas Herman , CFO, Microsoft Canada

Mitch Holthus , Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs

Hunter Madeley , CEO, Vena

Melissa Howatson , CFO, Vena

Purna Duggirala , Chief Excel Officer, , Chief Excel Officer, Chandoo.org and Microsoft MVP

Howard Dresner , Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services, LLC

Insights from 6Sense, BetMGM, Kansas City Chiefs, Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLP, Fluence Technologies and more

Sessions and panels will cover:

Strategies for high-functioning finance teams

The new tech empowering finance-led innovation

Introduction to Vena Complete Planning and Insights

Managing cash flow in complex business conditions

Practical applications of AI and automation in FP&A

Agile revenue forecasting

Unlocking opportunities with finance systems and operations

The Vena Product Roadmap

Latest trends in FP&A, AI, extended planning and performance management

Best practices for workforce planning, cash flow management, Microsoft Excel and more

WHERE: Global Virtual Conference

WHEN: May 9–10, 2023

HOW: To reserve your free spot and learn more about Excelerate Summit 2023, please visit Excelerate Summit 2023 .

About Vena

Vena empowers businesses to plan for anything with the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena streamlines budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,500 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

