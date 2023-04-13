TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

TIME Studios and ABC to Bring Viewers Inside the Gala with "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People,"

Airing Sunday, April 30 at 7/6c on ABC; Jennifer Coolidge Set to Host with Special Musical Performances from Doja Cat and Lea Michele



TIME to Convene the 2023 TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 on April 25 and TIME100 Gala in NYC on April 26 to Celebrate the Annual List

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME reveals the 2023 TIME100 , its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "We are thrilled to recognize this year's list of the world's most influential people. We look forward to convening the TIME100 community—one of the largest leadership communities in the world—to spotlight and hear from individuals who are wielding their influence to drive positive action toward a better world at the TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 and Gala this month in New York City."

To celebrate the 2023 TIME100 list of the World's Most Influential People, TIME will host the annual TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 on April 25 and the TIME100 Gala on April 26.

For the fourth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a "TIME100" primetime television special, and for the second year in a row, the television special will bring viewers inside the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, April 30 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+. The gala will be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge, and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year's list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and more.

The third annual TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 will convene leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include: filmmaker, Steven Spielberg, Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House, Nancy Pelosi, President and CEO, GLAAD, Sarah Kate Ellis, Founder and President, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Dolores Huerta, and more. Visit Time100summit.com for program and speaker updates.

The 2023 TIME100 Summit Featuring TIME CO2 and the TIME100 Gala are presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac, and signature partners Booking.com and Citi. Both events will take place at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 2023 "TIME100: The World's Most Influential People" television special will be created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, produced in partnership with P&G, and presented by exclusive premier partner Cadillac and signature partner Booking.com.

HIGHLIGHTS AND BACKGROUND ON THE 2023 TIME100:

See the 2023 TIME100 full list, tributes, videos and photos: time.com/time100

See all four TIME100 covers: https://bit.ly/41mBSuB

Read the editor's letter of the 2023 TIME100 list: https://bit.ly/3mqfYYH

This year's TIME100 list includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them. The twentieth annual list features: Mia Farrow on Jennifer Coolidge, Mary Barra on Bob Iger, Mila Kunis on Zoe Saldaña, Amy Poehler on Aubrey Plaza, Hillary Rodham Clinton on Oleksandra Matviichuk, Tina Turner on Angela Bassett, Sue Bird on Brittney Griner, Yo-Yo Ma on Laurene Powell Jobs, Jimmy Fallon on Drew Barrymore, Emma Stone on Nathan Fielder, Bill Frist on Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi on Hakeem Jeffries, and more.

The 2023 TIME100 features 16 climate leaders, a record number for the list, including Anthony Albanese, Gustavo Petro, Catherine Coleman Flowers, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Robin Zeng and more.

Entertainers on this year's list include: Jennifer Coolidge, Michael B. Jordan, Austin Butler, Zoe Saldaña, Angela Bassett, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Drew Barrymore, Jerrod Carmichael, Ali Wong, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nathan Fielder and more.

Athletes on this year's list include: Patrick Mahomes II, Lionel Messi, Brittney Griner, Iga Swiatek, Kylian Mbappé and Mikaela Shiffrin.

Journalists on this year's list include: Evan Gershkovich, Elaheh Mohammadi, Niloofar Hamedi, Imara Jones and more.

This year's list features 50 women, including Jennifer Coolidge, Beyoncé, Laurene Powell Jobs, Karen Lynch, Doja Cat, Lea Michele, Kate Orff, Colleen Hoover, Brittney Griner, Oleksandra Matviichuk, Cindy McCain, Sarah Kate Ellis, Angela Bassett, Bella Hadid and others.

The list features U.S. President Joe Biden, and other U.S. political figures including Hakeem Jeffries, Mitch McConnell, Janet Yellen, Samuel Alito and more.

Other notable writers include Nicole Kidman, Justin Trudeau, Tina Turner, Penelope Cruz, Tom Hiddleston, Mila Kunis, Taika Waititi, Jamie Lee Curtis, Venus Williams, Tiffany Haddish, Sue Bird, Yo-Yo Ma, Peyton Manning, Cate Blanchett and more.

Joe Biden is on the list for the 6th time, more than any other person on the list this year. Other repeats include: Elon Musk (5), Janet Yellen (4), Lionel Messi (3), Beyoncé (3), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (3), Mitch McConnell (3) and more.

Iga Swiatek, 21 years old, is the youngest person on this year's list. The oldest person on this year's list is Judy Blume, who is 85 years old.

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of more than 100 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the immeasurable trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios, a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises, an industry-leading web3 division, an award-winning branded content studio, the website-building platform TIME Sites, the sustainability and climate-action platform TIME CO2, and more.

