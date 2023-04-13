MINISO #MysteryDiamondHunt: Real Diamonds to be Won in MINISO's Blind Boxes

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, global lifestyle retailer MINISO unveiled its exciting #MysteryDiamondHunt, offering customers in over 20 countries and regions – including the US, Canada, Italy, Vietnam, and Thailand – the chance to win real diamonds and crystals. In purchasing a #MysteryDiamondHunt blind box from one of the brand's many stores worldwide, six lucky winners will win genuine GIA-certified diamonds, with hundreds of thousands of exquisite Austrian crystals also up for grabs. All of the precious stones are set on MINISO limited edition MINI Family figurines, bringing the brand's unique spirit of fun to global consumers.

Discover the unknown, join the #MysteryDiamondHunt with MINISO Blind Boxes (PRNewswire)

Starting from April, anyone who purchases a blind box from selected MINISO stores will receive a raffle ticket to enter the #MysteryDiamondHunt lucky draw (for more information about participating countries/regions and stores, please follow MINISO's official social media in your country/region). Customers need not wait long to find out their fate and will be able to choose to receive the prize through shipment or pick it up at a store.

"MINISO is committed to creating exceptional experiences that bring joy and happiness to our customers. With the #MysteryDiamondHunt campaign, our goal is to provide customers with an unparalleled sense of anticipation and excitement, emotions which are also at the core of our blind box collections." Said MINISO CMO Robin Liu, "We believe that this campaign is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our well-designed blind box products, attracting more people to try them out for the first time. That's why we've also decorated our blind box zones in stores specially for the diamond hunt." Bringing its signature vibrant and fun energy, MINISO's efforts are intended to create an immersive and enjoyable diamond hunt journey for customers.

MINISO’s Blind Box Zone for the #MysteryDiamondHunt ready to welcome customers (PRNewswire)

Blind boxes have gained immense popularity globally, especially among the younger generation, with Millennials and Gen Z consumers showing a keen interest in collecting them. These boxes offer a unique unboxing experience, where the element of surprise is a major draw. MINISO has capitalized on this trend with their exclusive blind box offerings, resulting in an impressive 110% YoY increase in overseas sales of the brand's blind boxes in 2022. The brand's latest offerings, such as the Sanrio Characters blind box, Disney Collection blind box, and the ever-popular MINI Family special edition blind box, have also been met with great enthusiasm and are highly popular among global consumers. As a global lifestyle brand, MINISO aims to introduce the fun of blind boxes to global consumers and encourage people from all around the world to discover the joy of collecting them.

MINI Family Limited Edition Blind Box with one of six diamonds up for grabs (PRNewswire)

MINISO's #MysteryDiamondHunt is not just a game of luck, but also an amazing opportunity to discover precious gems that add sparkle to everyday lives. Embracing the thrill of unboxing real diamonds and crystals is sure to bring unforgettable MINISO memories to users all around the world!

