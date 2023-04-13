Henry Repeating Arms Reveals First Revolvers, .360 Buckhammer Rifles, and More

RICE LAKE, Wis., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of America's leading gunmakers, is pleased to introduce a slew of new products, including the company's first foray into the world of wheel guns, the first-ever rifles available for the .360 Buckhammer straight wall cartridge, and a highly-anticipated overhaul to its flagship series of brass-framed centerfire lever action rifles.

Further expanding beyond the lever action rifles and shotguns synonymous with the Henry name, the Henry Big Boy Revolver is both a historic release that collectors will relish as an exceedingly rare opportunity to own the first bonafide handgun made by the long gun manufacturer and the perfect sidekick for owners of the Henry Big Boy rifle. Chambered in .357 Magnum/.38 Special, the traditional double-action revolver is available in two different grip configurations – the larger, flared Gunfighter style or the more compact, rounded Birdshead style. The Big Boy Revolver borrows design cues from its rifle counterpart with deep and polished blueing on the medium-sized steel frame, 6-round quick-release cylinder, and 4" barrel, grip panels cut from genuine American walnut, and a polished brass trigger guard that wraps all way around the grip to the top of the backstrap. The fixed notch rear sight and interchangeable front blade sights with different heights provide a traditional revolver sight picture. MSRP is $928.

Developed in partnership with Remington Ammunition and optimized for use in lever action rifles, the new .360 Buckhammer straight wall cartridge provides extended range, higher velocity, more energy, and a flatter trajectory than the competition for hunters of whitetail deer and other medium-sized game. With the ammunition rolling out nationwide, Henry is bringing the first rifles chambered for the new caliber to market with the Henry Steel Lever Action .360 Buckhammer and the Henry Lever Action X Model .360 Buckhammer. Sharing the same matte blued steel receiver and 5-round capacity between them, differences between the two models are most notable with the furniture. The X Model variant sports durable black synthetic stocks with M-Lok and Picatinny accessory slots, while the Steel Lever Action version uses checkered American walnut. Other differences include a 5/8x24 threaded barrel and fiber optics sights on the X Model version. MSRP is $1,057 for the Steel Lever Action .360 Buckhammer and $1,091 for the Lever Action X Model .360 Buckhammer.

In 2003, the Big Boy was born after receiving enormous demand to make a pistol-calibered version of the flagship Henry Golden Boy .22. Twenty years later, the Big Boy and Henry's other brass-framed centerfire lever action rifles are getting an overhaul to include one of the most requested features, a side loading gate, useful for keeping the magazine topped off while on a hunt or at the range. These rifles retain their original removable inner magazine tube as a quicker, safer way to unload the firearm. With the predecessors getting phased out as inventory depletes, the sweeping change affects 21 individual models, including some engraved editions and larger calibers like .30-30 and .45-70, all of which feature a polished hardened brass receiver, buttplate, and barrel band, genuine American walnut stocks, and the iconic blued steel octagon barrel.

"While the past couple of years have been trying in a number of ways, these new releases are a testament to the fact that we have no plans to take our foot off the gas any time soon," said Henry Repeating Arms CEO and Founder Anthony Imperato. "Whether you plan on picking up the new revolver or you will be among those taking .360 Buckhammer out for its very first deer season, we thank you for choosing to spend your hard-earned money on a Henry."

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

