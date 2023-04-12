TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

Tennessee Waste Workers Strike Over Unfair Labor Practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services workers went on strike today in Memphis and Millington, Tenn., in response to unfair labor practices (ULPs) by the company and weeks of contentious contract negotiations with management. The 88 drivers at the two facilities are represented by Teamsters Local 667.

"We will show this company that we are worth more than the trash we pick up," said Kevin Clark, Republic Services driver and Local 667 member. "We work hard every day as Republic brings in more money than ever. This company can afford to pay us more and treat us better. We are standing together to demand respect."

Local 667 members are also protesting the death of a Republic Services employee who was killed on the job at the Memphis landfill on March 31.

"Our members at Republic are fighting back and refusing to back down. It's unbelievable that Republic Services would demand workers surrender their safety bonus just days after a worker was killed on the job. This tragedy is a reminder of how much work needs to be done to fulfill Dr. King's dream of justice and equality," said James E. Jones III, Local 667 President.

Waste workers perform the fifth most dangerous job in America. Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in the U.S. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 Republic Services workers nationwide.

"I've been at the bargaining table and seen the disrespectful attitude that Republic has taken when dealing with its workers in Tennessee," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Our members are working without a contract while the company continues to rack up ULPs. They're tired of the disrespect. Teamsters and the community are united and standing together for justice. We will stay on strike until a strong contract has been reached."

