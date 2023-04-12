NFP Acquires Gravity Risk Services, a West Midlands-Based Insurance Broker and Risk Advisor

Acquisition complements NFP's commercial insurance offerings, while providing Gravity's existing clients with access to a wide range of NFP expertise and services

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, today announced its acquisition of Gravity Risk Services Ltd. (Gravity), an award-winning community insurance broker based in the West Midlands. NFP will integrate Gravity's risk services into its existing commercial insurance offerings, employee benefits, and human resources services, which will add value to its clients and employees.

"NFP is always assessing the market with the intent to acquire firms that support our ethos and core values around the importance of client services and exceptional carrier relations," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "We are impressed with Gravity's growth, a direct result of great leadership and innovative insurance solutions for clients. We fully expect that our investment in Gravity will enhance this growth."

All of Gravity's team members and key executives will become part of the NFP team, including founder and director, Dale Collett.

"We are delighted to join NFP and continue to provide our advice-led approach to business," said Collett. "This will give our existing clients access to NFP's wide range of services, provide us with a great opportunity to grow in capacity, and introduce our employees to expanded career prospects within a larger, global organization."

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, providers, and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

