The Home Depot Announces Grants for 36 HBCUs at 2023 Retool Your School Awards Celebration

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 14th year of its Retool Your School program, The Home Depot® awarded 36 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with more than $2 million in grants to improve their college campuses. Alabama A&M University, Coahoma Community College and Fisk University placed first in their respective competition clusters, each winning a $150,000 grant. The 2023 Retool Your School program was expanded to include an additional $2 million in needs-based grants such as Innovation Lounge renovations, internship and externship programs, scholarships and more.

The Retool Your School Awards Celebration was held on Tuesday, April 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to celebrate the participating schools and the 2023 program year. The event was hosted by actor, author, and HBCU alumnae, Rashan Ali. Andre Dickens, mayor of Atlanta, and Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of The Home Depot, delivered remarks to attendees about the importance of championing our nation's HBCUs.

"The Home Depot's commitment to HBCUs goes deeper than just financial support," said Molly Battin, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. "We recognize that HBCUs are fundamental to academic success and professional development in both the communities they serve and our nation as a whole. We're committed to preserving that incredible history and seeing that it continues to grow."

HBCUs participating in the Campus Improvement Grant program were separated into three clusters based on student population. The top ten schools with the most votes per cluster received grants ranging from $40,000 to $150,000. As part of the new needs-based grant program, 10 schools were also awarded with Innovation Lounge funding to enhance existing spaces on campuses where students can congregate, ideate and collaborate.

Congratulations to all the winning institutions of the 2023 Retool Your School program.

Campus Improvement Grant Cluster 1

Alabama A&M University Jackson State University Albany State University Howard University Hampton University Grambling State University Alabama State University Southern University and A&M College Winston-Salem State University Norfolk State University

Campus Improvement Grant Cluster 2

Coahoma Community College South Carolina State University Tuskegee University Bethune-Cookman University Kentucky State University Benedict College Savannah State University University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff University of Maryland Eastern Shore Mississippi Valley State University

Campus Improvement Grant Cluster 3

Fisk University Tougaloo College Johnson C. Smith University Lane College Texas College Southwestern Christian College Wilberforce University Morris Brown College Rust College Saint Augustine's University

Innovation Lounge Grant

Bethune-Cookman University

Florida A&M University

Interdenominational Theological Center

Lincoln University of Missouri

Meharry Medical College

Morehouse College

Morris Brown College

Southern University and A&M College

Southwestern Christian College

Voorhees College

Since 2009, through Retool Your School, The Home Depot has invested more than $9.25 million dollars to update, upgrade and uplift HBCU campuses. In 2023, the company quadrupled its Retool Your School commitment to $4 million as part of its continued dedication to celebrating the legacy and pride of HBCUs. To learn more, visit RetoolYourSchool.com .

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of fiscal year 2022, the company operated a total of 2,322 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index. The Home Depot is #17 on the 2022 Fortune 500.

About Retool Your School

The Home Depot's Retool Your School grant program strives to give back to our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) what they have so generously given to their communities: a strong foundation, renewed purpose and distinctive character through campus uplift and beautification funding. Established in 2009, Retool Your School has invested more than $9.25 million to support 227 campus improvement grants provided to 71 percent of the nation's HBCUs. To learn more about Retool Your School, visit RetoolYourSchool.com and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotRetool, Instagram @RetoolYourSchool and Facebook @RetoolYourSchool.

