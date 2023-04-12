FREENOME ADDS UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO AS A PARTNER FOR ITS VALLANIA STUDY

– The Vallania Study targets multiple cancers with different care pathways

– University of Chicago to enroll patients across its diverse network, expanding access to clinical studies and advancing cancer research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome , a privately held biotech company, announced today that the Institute for Population and Precision Health (IPPH) at the University of Chicago has joined as a study partner for its Vallania Study. The Vallania Study began enrollment in 2022 and focuses on the detection of multiple cancers.

Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA (PRNewswire)

Freenome is developing a tailored multi-cancer screening approach that leverages personalized risk stratification to streamline patient care pathways and optimize clinical utility. Freenome uses a multiomics platform that combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancers in the earliest, most treatable stages using a standard blood draw.

The Vallania Study focuses on the refinement of Freenome's multiomics platform, which is embedded with multi-cancer signatures to look for signals from several indications.

The Vallania Study is a key milestone in Freenome's plan to expand early detection of cancer screening beyond colorectal cancer (CRC). Last year, the company completed enrollment for PREEMPT CRC , its validation study for the detection of CRC.

"Each cancer presents its own unique circumstances when it comes to screening and care pathways," said Lance Baldo, M.D., chief medical officer at Freenome. "We design screening tests for everyone, so our clinical research should reflect a diverse population. Our partnership with the Institute for Population and Precision Health at the University of Chicago will help us advance cancer research and reach a diverse and representative population."

The Institute for Population and Precision Health is dedicated to public health research on the south side of Chicago and draws participants from widely diverse communities in that area. To facilitate community engagement and clinical study participation, the institute uses both its presence within the University of Chicago's medical facilities as well as mobile research units. These units enable the institute to engage with community members and broaden access to participation in clinical trials and population health research.

"At IPPH, we focus on research and program creation for disease prevention and health promotion," said Dr. Habib Ahsan, dean of Population and Precision Health at the University of Chicago. "Partnering with Freenome on its Vallania Study supports our commitment to population health and to provide equitable access to the latest innovative technology to reduce health disparities."

The Vallania Study is enrolling patients at more than 100 sites across the United States.

Many of Freenome's clinical studies are named for employees' loved ones who have battled cancer. The Vallania Study honors the mother of a Freenome scientist who battled pancreatic cancer. Additional information on the Vallania Study can be found on the study webpage or at clinicaltrials.gov .

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About the Institute for Population and Precision Health at the University of Chicago

The Institute for Population and Precision Health brings together researchers of multiple academic backgrounds across the University of Chicago to tackle the most challenging biological, behavioral and economic problems in preventive and population medicine. The University's excellence across these disciplines provides an interdisciplinary institute with a collective expertise to conduct research, develop policies and conduct targeted public health programs to improve population health.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freenome Holdings, Inc.