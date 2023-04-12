Cognizant Named a Leader in Capital Markets Operations By Analyst Firm Everest Group

New Report Highlights Cognizant's Strengths in Automation, Analytics, and Consulting to Support Financial Services Clients

TEANECK, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) announced it has been recognized as a leading provider of Capital Markets Operations by independent analyst firm Everest Group. The firm assessed 23 capital markets service providers based on client feedback, technology capabilities, and services offered – identifying Cognizant as a Leader in its field and highlighting the company's balanced portfolio, global footprint, and technology innovation.

Everest Group Capital Markets Operations - Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023

Everest Group's new report provides insight into four key areas of capital markets operations: Pre-Trade, Trade, Post-Trade, and Risk and Regulatory Management. Cognizant was recognized for its strength in technology, supported by internal investments, establishment of offshore and nearshore delivery centers, and the addition of new partnerships to diversify its capabilities and expand its segment-specific offerings. Cognizant's analytics, its integration of capital markets operations with intelligent process automation (IPA), and its consulting-led approach to client engagement were cited by the analyst as key contributors to the company's Leader status.

Cognizant has received a number of recognitions in recent years related to its capital markets operations, IPA, and post-trade services. With over 6,000 of Cognizant's associates currently focused on capital markets globally, its core industry services, IPA, and BPaaS and platform solutions have helped financial institutions better manage reporting, improve operations, and meet regulatory demands. Additionally, with Cognizant's consulting services, expansive partnerships, and onsite support, the company is helping financial services clients weather recent uncertainty amid global financial markets.

"With the industry adjusting to talent shortage and facing recessionary headwinds, enterprises are seeking to make their operations more robust and cost-effective by automating trade processes and adopting an optimal shoring mix," said Suman Upardrasta, Vice President, Everest Group. "With its consulting-led approach, intelligent automation offerings across the trade lifecycle, and flexible delivery models, Cognizant has been able to establish itself as a transformation partner. Its ability to maintain a notable market presence across major capital markets segments by banking on these capabilities has enabled it to achieve a Leader recognition in Everest Group's Capital Markets Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

"With the current inflationary and recessionary market, financial institutions are adopting new technologies to better support customer engagement and new government regulations, including the move to T+1," said Meera Krishnamurthy, SVP and Head of Cognizant Americas Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. "Cognizant's clients know they can depend on our guidance, technology capabilities, and back-office support to help them modernize their operations, reduce cost pressures, and provide the experiences the newest generation of customers demand. We are pleased to see Everest Group's research acknowledge our strength in capital markets operations and the value our banking and financial services provide our clients every day."

