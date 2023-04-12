Centinel Spine® Achieves Record Fourth Quarter 2022, Driven by Launch of prodisc® Cervical Total Disc Replacement Devices

Record Fourth quarter 2022 worldwide Motion Preservation revenue of approximately $13 million

Fourth quarter Motion Preservation growth of 21% over prior year and sequential growth of 20% over third quarter 2022.

Growth driven by the limited launch of prodisc cervical system and early adoption of the only total disc replacement system in the world to enable surgeons to "Match-the-Disc™" to patient anatomy and surgical needs.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced record fourth quarter 2022 revenue achievement driven by growth in the Company's Motion Preservation business and early adoption of the recently launched prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK cervical total disc replacement (TDR) system.

prodisc Total Disc Replacement Devices (PRNewswire)

According to neurosurgeon David J. Yeh, MD, Central Coast Neurological Surgery PC, Director of Spine Services, French Hospital Medical Center, San Luis Obispo, California, "Utilizing Centinel Spine's 'Match the Disc' Cervical Portfolio, I listen to my patients' goals and offer tailored, surgical solutions to optimize function."

"The fourth quarter of 2022 was a tremendous success for Centinel Spine. Not only did the company achieve record total revenue, but our Motion Preservation business also exhibited accelerated expansion in both our cervical and lumbar total disc franchises," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray. "The rapid uptake of the new cervical discs that provide optionality to match the disc to the needs of the surgeon and patient significantly contributed to the success of the quarter, and we expect this momentum to continue throughout 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Performance

Global fourth quarter 2022 revenue for the Company's Motion Preservation business was approximately $13 million (a record for the Company), an increase of 21% over the fourth quarter prior year and 20% sequential growth over third quarter 2022. This was primarily driven by 29% growth in the U.S., which benefitted from the limited release of the new prodisc cervical technologies.

The Company's cervical prodisc TDR performance was led by increased utilization of the newly launched prodisc C Vivo and prodisc C SK system. Adoption of the new prodisc cervical technologies accelerated throughout the fourth quarter as new users were added and acceptance of the unique benefits of the system deepened. The prodisc TDR portfolio stands alone as the only system in the world that allows surgeons to "Match-the-Disc™" to preferred surgical need and patient anatomy.

After a limited launch of prodisc C Vivo and prodisc SK in the U.S. in September 2022, over 300 cases were completed in the fourth quarter, generating almost $2.5 million in sales with nearly 70 new additional surgeon users. Strong commercial cervical and lumbar prodisc TDR traction in the U.S. was bolstered by a broad customer base of over 500 surgeon users across almost 600 hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

Centinel Spine (PRNewswire)

