Beacon Biosignals Names Biotech Veteran Christine Vietz as Chief R&D Officer

BOSTON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Biosignals, a world leader in machine learning-enabled electroencephalogram (EEG) and clinical outcome analysis, today announced it has named biotechnology industry veteran Christine Vietz, Ph.D., as Chief Research and Development Officer.

Beacon’s EEG neurobiomarker platform is engineered to accelerate clinical trials and enable new treatments for patients with neurological and psychiatric disease. (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Biosignals) (PRNewswire)

Vietz comes to Beacon from Cambridge, Massachusetts-based diagnostics firm Foundation Medicine, Inc., where she worked for over 10 years. During her tenure, she served recently as senior vice president of product development, as well as vice president and head of regulatory affairs, senior director of regulatory affairs, and director of quality assurance.

"Dr. Vietz's deep experience across the biotechnology ecosystem, from product development and regulatory affairs to technical and scientific operations, makes her the ideal person to lead our R&D initiatives and push the boundaries of scientific discovery," said Beacon Biosignals CEO and co-founder Jacob Donoghue, M.D., Ph.D. "Her ability to devise and execute go-to-market strategies for revolutionary products will be invaluable as we continue to build out our platform and drive progress in precision neuroscience."

The Beacon Platform provides an architectural foundation for the discovery of robust quantitative EEG neurobiomarkers that can be deployed in clinical trials and serve as validated endpoints for target engagement, safety, and efficacy. It is currently utilized by leading biopharma companies across therapeutic areas such as neurodegenerative disorders, epilepsy, sleep disorders and psychiatric disease.

Vietz will oversee the development of Beacon's biomarker validation program, regulatory strategy, real-world evidence and computational neurodiagnostics. Her work will accelerate the delivery of quantitative endpoints that link directly to the development of precision therapies. Vietz will be responsible for ensuring the effectiveness of the strategy from conception to regulatory approval.

"I'm excited to tackle the challenge of advancing precision medicine for neurological and psychiatric disorders," Vietz said. "I'm proud to have helped transform cancer care at Foundation Medicine, and am drawn to the parallels related to the challenges in delivering targeted treatment to patients that exist between neuroscience today and oncology fifteen years ago."

Prior to working at Foundation Medicine, Vietz was employed at several biotech companies in the Boston area, including Progenika, Correlagen Diagnostics, and Pierce Biotechnology. She earned a Ph.D. in biomedical/medical engineering and a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Rochester.

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon's machine learning platform for EEG enables and accelerates new treatments that transform the lives of patients with neurological, psychiatric or sleep disorders. Through novel machine learning algorithms, large clinical datasets, and advances in software engineering, Beacon Biosignals empowers biopharma companies with unparalleled tools for efficacy monitoring, patient stratification, and clinical trial endpoints from brain data. For more information, visit https://beacon.bio/. For careers, visit https://beacon.bio/careers; for partnership inquiries, visit https://beacon.bio/contact. Follow us on Twitter (@Biosignals) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-biosignals).

CONTACT

Dan Florey

info@beacon.bio

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Biosignals