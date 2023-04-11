Supplier Diversity Data & Management Solution from Supplier.io Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP Ariba, Supplier.io empowers customers to grow and optimize their supplier diversity programs

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier.io, the leading data analytics and SaaS provider of supplier diversity management solutions, today announced that its platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Supplier.io integrates with SAP Ariba and enables companies to accurately measure, benchmark, and grow their diverse supplier spend by enriching their spend data with detailed diversity attributes. Supplier.io is also a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge Program.

"Manual processes and a lack of quality data hold teams back from effectively growing their supplier diversity program and unlocking the many benefits that diverse suppliers bring to businesses and communities alike," said Aylin Basom, Supplier.io CEO. "With Supplier.io's database of more than 4 million diverse certifications, the platform enables leaders to easily identify their diverse suppliers, quantify their spend with them and investigate new diverse suppliers to help expand their program. Leaders receive alerts when supplier certifications lapse and can reduce their reporting time by more than 73% through the company's automated reporting capabilities."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

"This partnership between SAP and Supplier.io demonstrates how leading companies can make it possible and easy to support diverse suppliers and grow their diverse spend," said Basom. "It's now easier than ever to both do well and do good."

Supplier.io is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Supplier.io

Supplier.io is the leading data, analytics, and SaaS provider of solutions that enable companies to manage, optimize, and scale their supplier diversity programs. Working as a trusted advisor to the Supplier Diversity community, Supplier.io's mission is to support every program by providing innovative and superior end-to-end Supplier Diversity solutions. Equipped with unparalleled data intelligence, superior technology, and expert guidance, Supplier.io's customers can establish and advance their supplier diversity initiatives effectively and strategically. For more information, visit www.supplier.io.

