Squarespace to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, before market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Squarespace will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on the same day. To register, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, Dublin, Ireland, and Aveiro, Portugal. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

