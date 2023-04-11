SDA Bocconi School of Management, Italy's Top Business School, Partners with edX to Launch Professional Certificate Programs

New alternative credentials from top international business school focus on equipping aspiring leaders with a diverse set of business-critical skills

LANHAM, Md. and MILAN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SDA Bocconi School of Management (SDA Bocconi), Italy's premier management school and a top-ranked international academic institution, and edX, the global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that SDA Bocconi plans to launch new Professional Certificate programs on edX.org. An existing 2U partner, SDA Bocconi's new offerings will build on the proven success of the institution's executive education courses, launched in October 2020.

Meeting the ongoing global demand for alternative credentials, SDA Bocconi's new offerings on edX provide learners with a flexible, affordable opportunity to gain knowledge in relevant topics across leadership, finance, and strategy. SDA Bocconi has designed these programs to support employers and employees across a wide range of industry sectors with the skills needed to navigate the increasingly dynamic and competitive global marketplace, as well as create innovative, productive, and inclusive working environments.

"Learners today are demanding flexibility and individualized paths in their academic journey. They want to enroll in affordable programs, centered around real-world impact, that fit their schedules, provide a clear pathway to completion, and can offer a quick return on investment. We really want our learners to "live the educational journey" through a dynamic, innovative and interactive path to ultimately create a high impact experience for each of them," said Leonardo Caporarello, Associate Dean for Online Learning at SDA Bocconi. "With high student retention and satisfaction rates for our initial executive education offerings with 2U, we are excited to expand our work to include these new programs with edX, creating even more opportunities for learners all over the world to achieve career success."

Professional Certificate programs on edX are designed to build and enhance critical professional skills needed to succeed in today's most in-demand fields. They are offered in highly relevant fields providing learners with a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills.

"Expanding our partnership with SDA Bocconi to include offerings core to edX's vision for high-quality, innovative, modular, and affordable education underscores our shared commitment to innovation in online learning," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "SDA Bocconi is renowned for its expertise in the wide spectrum of skills needed to thrive in the modern business world. This next phase of our partnership will be instrumental in expanding the institution's reach to learners across the globe."

The new programs will be live on edX.org in the second half of 2023. SDA Bocconi also plans to launch additional courses on edX, exploring topics including health care, sustainability, and blockchain.

About The SDA Bocconi School of Management

SDA Bocconi School of Management has been a leading institution in management training for over 50 years. The School's mission is to help individuals, companies and institutions grow by promoting managerial culture, knowledge and innovation. MBA programs, executive and specialized masters, executive programs, custom programs, applied research, research labs and knowledge centers all contribute to a wide offering aimed at professionals from all over the world and all sectors of the economy. SDA Bocconi is among the leading business schools in Europe and those to have gained triple accreditation – EQUIS, AMBA and AACSB – which puts it in the elite of business schools worldwide.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

