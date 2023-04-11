Roll-off Trailer Company BENLEE Gearing Up to Support $1B+ Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

ROMULUS, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-off trailer manufacturer BENLEE is gearing up to support multiple U.S. industries targeting the $1B Infrastructure bill that was signed about 18 months ago.

"It's an exciting time for us and our customers with the largest spending getting ready to happen to repair roads and bridges", said Greg Brown, President, and CEO of BENLEE. "With COVID behind us and despite the tight labor force we now have a record number of employees" he continued. The company supports the steel recycling industry, which will be key to this effort.

Domestic steel use is going to be an important part of these expenditures. Major companies like Nucor, Steel Dynamics, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Gerdau, will be the winners. Moreover, they are all part of BENLEE's customer base. Importantly, they are all major recycling companies. The use of scrap metal in new steel making is key to supporting low cost and high quality steel making.

COVID brought many supply chain challenges to the company, but the company has developed deep relationships with their suppliers. That, together with the use of Microsoft's Dynamics GP, they have successfully steered clear of most supply chain issues. This has helped the company maintain its role as the #1 roll-off trailer manufacturer in North America.

Importantly, many of the infrastructure projects will include the need for environmental remediation. The company's product line is a great match for that as well. The company's double box roll-off trailer and pup trailers, are key tools to carry twice as much material on one run. Carrying twice the material cuts costs in half which remains important especially in these inflationary times.

Brown closed with, "Safety is #1 in all we do. Our vehicles are known to be heavy-duty and high quality to bring the highest uptime and lowest owning and operating costs. Moreover, the team is ready to increase production to support the rebuilding of our nation."

BENLEE is the leading manufacturer of roll-off trailers, lugger trucks and gondola trailers. They are also a leader in the sale of roll-off truck parts. The company supplies the Waste, Recycling, Environmental and Demolition industries. Parts include tarps, rollers, pulleys, roll-off straps, valves, cylinders, and cables on its online store powered by Shopify® at www.benlee.com.

