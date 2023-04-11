Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

COVINGTON, Ky., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a mid-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of biologic immunotherapy to treat solid tumor cancers and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN), announced today that Bexion Pharmaceuticals will be presenting at the Needham Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held virtually from April 17-20, 2023.

Scott Shively, Bexion's CEO and President, and Joyce LaViscount, Bexion's CFO, will be jointly presenting a company overview on Wednesday, April 19 from 4:30-5:10 pm in Track 3.

About Bexion Pharmaceuticals

Bexion Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a new generation of biologic immunotherapy to treat solid tumor cancers and Chemotherapy Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) with potential portfolio expansion opportunities in other cancers and broader neuropathic pain indications. Bexion's lead drug candidate is BXQ-350, a first-in-class biologic containing the multifunctional, lysosomal activator protein, Saposin C and a phosphatidylserine.

BXQ-350, a sphingolipid activator, has demonstrated pre-clinical antitumor effects in vitro and in vivo, particularly in colorectal, brain and other solid tumors. Bexion has completed two single agent Phase 1 programs in adults and in a pediatric population. The Phase 1 programs demonstrated a strong safety profile with evidence of single agent activity across a range of tumors including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), colorectal cancer and appendiceal cancer. Additionally, other clinical and non-clinical data suggest BXQ-350 has activity in chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy.

Media Contact: Margaret van Gilse ●859.757.1652 ● mvangilse@bexionpharma.com

