Globant Named "Market Leader" Among Digital Engineering Service Providers in HFS Horizons Report

The leading global analyst firm's report recognizes Globant as "a provider of studio model-based offerings delivering innovative solutions to clients," with strengths including its offering focus, talent management, differentiation, and technology innovation

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has been named a "Market Leader" among Digital Engineering Service Providers in a new report by HFS Research. The report, titled "HFS Horizons: Digital Engineering Service Providers, 2023," examines 25 service providers' role in digital engineering and, based on their assessment, assigns each a "Horizon" level. Globant achieved the highest possible Horizon level – "Horizon 3" – which indicates industry leadership across a range of dimensions, including value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategies, and market impact.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to receive the recognition of Market Leader from HFS Research, as it is a testament to our ability to differentiate ourselves from the competition and lead the market through constant innovation," said Diego Tartara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant. "We are dedicated to increasing our global impact by continuing to help our clients sustainably reinvent themselves and their industries."

Founded in 2003, Globant is now present in 25 countries with more than 27,000 employees. Bolstered by its creation over the last year of new Studio offerings (including Sports, Retail, Automotive, Smart Payments, EdTech, Fast Code, and Digital Performance), development of proprietary technology platforms, strategic acquisitions of innovative companies (including Sysdata, eWave, Vertic, and GeneXus), and launch and expansion of global talent hubs (including in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Canada, Italy, and Denmark), Globant reached 37.3% year-over-year revenue growth and 15.3% year-over-year headcount growth in 2022. It became a billion-dollar company in 2021, and ended 2022 with a record-breaking $1.78B in annual revenue.

"Globant has demonstrated a strong focus on innovation, emerging as a Horizon 3 market leader in the Digital Engineering Service report, 2023. Its reinvention and digital studios leverage industry expertise to deliver tailored solutions to enterprise challenges. From emerging technologies to leveraging start-up ecosystems through Globant ventures, it is building a strong set of industry solutions," said Nandini Tare, Associate Practice Lead, HFS Research.

Download the full HFS Research "Digital Engineering Service Providers, 2023" report here

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant