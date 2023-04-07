FDA Roundup: April 7, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:





Today, the FDA issued a recall notice about Philips Respironics Recall Certain Reworked DreamStations CPAP, BiPAP machines for the risk they may deliver inaccurate or insufficient therapy. Certain reworked Philips DreamStations were assigned incorrect or duplicate serial numbers during initial programming. This duplication can cause therapy to be delivered using the wrong prescription or factory default settings. Additionally, this duplication may fail to deliver any therapy at all. There is no warning or indication to the user that the DreamStation is not working the way the doctor intended or prescribed. The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Robert M. Califf , M.D., Commissioner of Food and Drugs. In part 2 of this series on food, Dr. Califf discusses the part of the FDA's mission to help safeguard the food supply that includes the evaluation of the use of chemicals as food ingredients and substances that come into contact with food, and monitoring the food supply for chemical contaminants. The agency takes action when we find that a particular level of a contaminant is associated with a significantly elevated risk of an adverse health effect.



On Wednesday, the FDA approved the first generic flumethasone animal drug, for certain diseases that cause inflammation in horses, dogs, and cats.

April 14 , the FDA will hold a



On, the FDA will hold a joint meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss supplemental new drug application efficacy supplement for Rexulti (brexpiprazole) tablets, submitted by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., and Lundbeck, Inc., for the proposed treatment of agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia. All meeting participants will be joining this advisory committee meeting via an online teleconferencing platform. Rexulti is currently approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adults and treatment of schizophrenia in adults and pediatric patients ages 13 years and older.

