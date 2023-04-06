Miami named Bon Appétit's 2023 "Food City of The Year"

New national accolades and achievements continue to cement Greater Miami and Miami Beach as a culinary epicenter

MIAMI, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announces that Greater Miami and Miami Beach has been granted the title of "2023 Food City of the Year" by the esteemed food and beverage publication, Bon Appétit. To celebrate, the GMCVB, alongside Miami-Dade County, officially commemorated April 5th as "Food City of the Year Day" to honor the community's success as a culinary leader and inspire the industry's growth for years to come.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava designates April 5th as “Food City of the Year Day” with official proclamation presented to David Whitaker, President/CEO of Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, at Arlo Wynwood.Left to Right: Miami Culinary Institute (MCI) students, GMCVB Chairman Bruce Orosz, Arlo General Manager Jennifer Hiblum, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Aventura Commissioner Rachel Friedland, GMCVB President/CEO David Whitaker and MCI Chair Shelly Fano (PRNewswire)

This announcement comes on the heels of additional culinary honors for Greater Miami and Miami Beach, including new stars awarded by the Michelin Guide, which arrived in Florida for the first time in 2022, as well as advancements in the 2023 James Beard Awards, which recently selected eight local restaurants, chefs and bakeries as semifinalists and one local bakery as a finalist. National news headlines have also spotlighted Miami's dining scene in recent years, with media outlets Robb Report and Bloomberg dubbing the city as "America's Hottest Dining Scene" and "the most exciting food city in the country," respectively.

"These recent recognitions by leading voices in the culinary space validate Greater Miami and Miami Beach's work and dedication to building and supporting a vibrant food and beverage community," said David Whitaker, president, and CEO of the GMCVB. "Culinary tourism is a strong motivator for travel, and we remain incredibly thankful to the chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and event producers who have helped make our local hospitality industry one of the best in the world."

Today, Greater Miami and Miami Beach's assortment of dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences has proven to be a primary motivator for visitors, per a recent Greater Miami and Miami Beach Visitor Industry Report. The report also shows that the destination saw a 50% increase in food and gastro-tourism alone in 2021, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. Propelling this shift is a recent influx of new dining concepts and top-tier culinary talent, in addition to nationally recognized culinary programming that continues to put the destination on the map, such as the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Miami Spice Restaurant Months.

To discover and learn more about the robust restaurant community across Greater Miami and Miami Beach, please visit miamiandbeaches.com/restaurants.

