JetBlue® and Pepsi® Zero Sugar Partner to Celebrate Zero-Cost Perks with Chance to Win a Trip to 0° Latitude

#ZeroIsNowBoarding on JetBlue, the first airline to serve Pepsi Zero Sugar, with the pair changing perceptions of "zero" through a travel experience for fans to the beautiful city of Quito, Ecuador, and other travel prizes

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate JetBlue becoming the first airline to serve Pepsi Zero Sugar onboard, the pair is offering fans a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience, featuring JetBlue's zero-fee perks, to the ultimate 0° latitude destination: Quito, Ecuador (a). Between now and May 4, 2023, travelers can enter to win one of 100 prizes by tagging #zeroisnowboarding, #sweepstakes, @jetblue and @pepsi on Instagram or Twitter.

100 total prizes will be rewarded through the #ZeroIsNowBoarding travel experience from JetBlue and Pepsi Zero Sugar:

3 grand prize winners and one guest each will receive roundtrip flights to a JetBlue destination of their choice (which could include the 0° latitude destination Quito, Ecuador !) featuring JetBlue's signature zero-fee perks, including seatback entertainment and live TV, high-speed Fly-Fi ® (b), brand name snacks, refreshing PepsiCo beverages (hello, Pepsi Zero Sugar!) and the most legroom in coach (c). Grand prize winners will also receive a $4,000 JetBlue Vacations certificate for use on the roundtrip flights, hotel, ground transportation and/or activities at their destination.

20 additional winners will receive roundtrip flights valued at $500 to any JetBlue destination of their choice in the United States , Canada , Mexico , South America , Central America or the Caribbean .

77 winners will receive a Pepsi Zero Sugar travel kit including an eye mask, blanket and neck pillow.

"We're going all-in on Pepsi Zero Sugar," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. "Our team just launched an advantaged new formula that now makes Pepsi Zero Sugar hands down the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category. We can't wait for consumers to try it onboard JetBlue. Its smooth, real cola taste coupled with JetBlue's inflight experience proves that zero never tasted so good."

"We are excited to be the first airline to offer Pepsi Zero Sugar onboard as a part of a continued effort to provide our customers with the best onboard experience," said Jayne O'Brien, head of marketing, product and loyalty at JetBlue. "Known for our low fares and great service, JetBlue is thrilled to provide vacation packages to incredible destinations, including 0° latitude, that will feature the signature service that our customers know and love."

JetBlue and Pepsi Zero Sugar will give zero a whole new meaning with #ZeroIsNowBoarding, which aims to entice travelers to score this travel experience with the new and improved Pepsi Zero Sugar and JetBlue's signature zero-fee perks.

(a)Quito, Ecuador, the only major city at 0° latitude, lies within the Andes Mountains and was founded in the 16th century on the ruins of an Inca city. Visitors can explore historic architecture, grand plazas, hilltop gardens and more beautiful cultural sites.

(b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us.

(c)JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines.

No Purch Nec. U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). Ends 5/4/23. Rules.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact

Christophe Hollocou, CHollocou@golin.com

