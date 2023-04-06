Firefly® Expands Its Commitment to Sustainability with Free Recycling Program

Brand Partners with TerraCycle® to Offer Consumers Way to Recycle Product Waste

CHICAGO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly®, a leading provider in children's oral care solutions, is taking action to reduce the amount of waste making its way into landfills. In partnership with international recycling leader TerraCycle, Firefly is offering consumers in the contiguous United States a way to responsibly recycle waste from their products.

The Firefly Free Recycling Program provides consumers the opportunity to recycle battery powered toothbrushes, replacement brush heads, empty toothpaste tubes and caps, floss packaging, and outer plastic packaging.

"At Firefly, we are committed to doing as much as possible to reduce waste from our packaging and products," said Ashley Jennings, Sr. Brand Manager for Perrigo. "We are excited that this partnership with TerraCycle will provide a seamless way for more people to easily recycle their Firefly products."

Consumers can visit www.fireflytoothbrush.com/firefly-recycles to learn more about the partnership and qualifying products and packaging. There, they can simply sign up for the program and download a free, prepaid shipping label to ship their well-used Firefly products to TerraCycle. Once received, packaging is cleaned and separated by material type. The materials are then recycled into products for people to enjoy in new ways.

Consumers can also earn recycling rewards for every shipment sent in through TerraCycle. Rewards can be redeemed in the form of a donation to a school or charity of their choice.

"Now more than ever, consumers don't want to sacrifice the planet for their own convenience," said Tom Szaky, CEO and founder of TerraCycle. "Together, Firefly and TerraCycle will keep as many of these used products and packaging out of landfills as possible, allowing consumers to continue to enjoy clean teeth and a clean environment at the same time."

The Firefly Free Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit www.terracycle.com.

About TerraCycle®

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today's complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.

About Firefly®

Firefly® provides consumers with products that promote healthy oral care habits within children. The Firefly® portfolio of brushes, rinses, and pastes bring imagination, fun and games into the bathroom to make developing healthy habits amusing and fun. With dazzling light up features, vibrant flavors and kid-favorite characters, Firefly® helps children build strong oral care habits to last a lifetime. Firefly® is owned by Perrigo Company plc, a leading provider of quality, affordable self-care products.

About Perrigo Company

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over- the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self- care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries.

