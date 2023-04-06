Clayton® Empowers Communities Through Nonprofit Partnerships and Team Member Volunteer Opportunities

In 2022, the company expanded efforts to enrich lives through partnerships that focus on attainable housing and sustainability

MARYVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, a national builder of attainable housing, continues to pursue its commitment to do good in communities where our team members live and work, while strengthening the company's social responsibility platform across four key areas: Deliver an Outstanding Team Member Experience, Invest in Our Communities, Democratize Attainable Housing and Build a Sustainable Future.

In 2022, Clayton supported hundreds of nonprofits through philanthropic giving and team members volunteering.

"At Clayton, we believe in investing in our communities and delivering positive experiences for our team members," said Susan Brown, Clayton Director of Philanthropy. "We are proud of the impact our team members have made through the company's paid volunteer time off program, Clayton Impact, and look forward to reaching even more communities in 2023. We will continue to expand our philanthropic efforts to empower families and communities to overcome challenges, achieve housing stability and positively impact the planet we call home."

Clayton Impact

Clayton Impact is a paid volunteer time off program that enables team members to support causes they are passionate about and make a positive impact in their communities. The program garnered impressive participation in its first full year, with more than 35 percent of team members volunteering nearly 45,000 hours in hundreds of communities.

Clayton team members have utilized their volunteer time off in powerful ways to support a variety of causes, from building or repairing homes for underserved community members to helping local food banks and children's hospitals. These volunteer efforts demonstrate a commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

National Partnerships

By partnering with nonprofit organizations that align with Clayton's values and social responsibility pillars, we are making a significant impact in our communities. Some of Clayton's national partners include:

Family Promise

Clayton continues its partnership with Family Promise, the leading national organization addressing family homelessness, to help families achieve housing stability through an innovative homelessness prevention program, A Future Begins at Home. In 2022, the program helped prevent more than 2,400 families, including 4,600 children, from experiencing the trauma of homelessness. Additionally, A Future Begins at Home has catalyzed $5.4 million in partner funding since its inception. In 2023, A Future Begins at Home aims to support more families and children through 80 grants to Family Promise Affiliates around the country and two Clayton home donations.

Operation HOPE®

Clayton and Operation HOPE, a national organization that equips people with financial tools and education, began a partnership in 2022 to help clients overcome barriers to homeownership, such as poor credit, lack of down payment, existing debt and money management. With Clayton's support, in 2022 the HOPE Inside Homeownership Program empowered approximately 4,300 people with coaching and homeownership resources, placing them in a better position to purchase a home. In 2023, the partnership aims to support more than 4,400 clients with 7,700 homeownership services and resources.

Next Step® and NeighborWorks® America

Next Step and NeighborWorks America are nonprofit organizations that strengthen affordable housing opportunities throughout the country. Clayton's partnerships with these organizations focus on expanding access to off-site built housing and affordable homeownership.

The Arbor Day Foundation®

In 2022, Clayton and the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest non-profit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, launched a significant reforestation partnership, helping to restore vital ecosystems, foster biodiversity, improve water and air quality and combat climate change. Clayton has committed to planting 4.47 million trees by 2025.

Read more about Clayton's social responsibility efforts here.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. As a diverse builder committed to quality and durability, Clayton offers traditional site-built homes and off-site built housing – including modular homes, manufactured homes, CrossMod® homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. Clayton is a Berkshire Hathaway company. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

