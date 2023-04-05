Powerful Devotional Now Found on MyStore

Author Eavan Gilhuly has no limits with 'Recognize.'

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eavan Gilhuly is thrilled to announce that Recognize, her devotional, is now available on MyStore, a popular e-store founded by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. This 50-day devotional is perfect for anyone seeking to deepen their faith and grow closer to God.

Recognize is designed for readers to spend time with their Heavenly Father with no strings attached.

What started as a tribute to her 2019 graduating class, was quickly picked up by Harper Collins Publishing, making the devotional available nationwide. "It all started in April of my junior year of high school at Desert Christian Academy when my pastor told us to turn to a passage in the Bible, and I suddenly realized I had highlighted much of that exact passage and had also written some commentary on it," explains Gilhuly. "As I further scrolled through my Bible, I realized there were more pages like that, with arrows connecting passages and themes. That's what inspired the name Recognize."

Recognize is designed for readers to spend time with their Heavenly Father with no strings attached. Gilhuly's goal in creating Recognize was a devotional that does not put readers in a category. The devotional begins with Bible verses, followed by Gilhuly's thoughts and feelings about the verse and a subsequent journal prompt.

"I have written Recognize for readers to dig deeper into who the Lord is, their relationship with Him, and how they will take His love for them into the world." says Gilhuly, "I want to continue to make Recognize available to as many people as possible. I know that with God there are truly no limits".

MyStore is a popular e-store founded by Mike Lindell, the creator of the enormously popular MyPillow brand. Lindell created the store to provide a platform for small U.S. based businesses to market their products nationwide.

MyStore is the perfect platform for the continued growth of Recognize. Readers can easily order their physical copy of Recognize and start their journey towards a more fulfilling life of faith. Every purchase of Recognize includes a beautifully branded pen and bookmark, making it the perfect gift for anyone ages 13-30.

Don't miss out on this powerful devotional - order your copy of Recognize today! Recognize retails on MyStore for $11.99. Visit MyStore.com.

