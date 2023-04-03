YPrime Appoints Jim Corrigan as Chief Executive Officer

Leadership transition positions YPrime for next phase of growth while ensuring continuity of the company's mission to deliver innovative and reliable eClinical solutions

MALVERN, Pa., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YPrime (the "Company"), a global provider of cloud-based eClinical solutions, today announced that Jim Corrigan has joined the Company as CEO. Jim succeeds Shawn Blackburn who has served as CEO of the Company since he founded the business in 2006. As part of this transition, Shawn will continue with the Company leading a new team called YPrime Labs, focusing on future technology solutions that will enhance the patient experience and be integrated into YPrime's solution set.

Jim is a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience in the technology, life sciences, and healthcare industries. Prior to YPrime, Jim served as President and CEO of ERT, an eClinical provider, CEO of ConnectiveRx, which simplifies how patients access and stay on medications, and CEO of GE Healthcare's Surgery division. Under Jim's stewardship, all three companies achieved substantial growth and delivered meaningful value for customers and shareholders.

"I have long admired YPrime and the phenomenal job Shawn and his team have done to build a strong platform poised for continued growth," said Jim Corrigan, CEO of YPrime. "I am thrilled to be joining YPrime's talented team at this exciting time in the Company's evolution, and I look forward to building on YPrime's rich history of technology innovation that reduces pain points for patients, sponsors, and sites throughout clinical trials."

"I am tremendously proud of what the team has built since 2006, transforming YPrime from an idea into a trusted global provider of eClinical solutions," said Shawn Blackburn. "As I transition to spearheading new YPrime initiatives, I am confident that Jim will be an excellent partner for our team and that the Company will benefit from his distinguished track record and deep industry expertise."

"On behalf of YPrime's entire Board, I would like to thank Shawn for his countless contributions and dedication to the Company over the past 17 years," said Jonathan Oka, YPrime board member and Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford, which has backed YPrime since 2019. "The Company is incredibly well-positioned to capitalize on the significant investments that we have made in the business in partnership with management, and we couldn't be more excited about this next chapter of growth under Jim's leadership."

About YPrime

YPrime's eClinical platform streamlines clinical trial data collection and management, creating a powerful, flexible, and scalable solution for patients, sites, and sponsors. YPrime's eCOA, eConsent, and Interactive Response Technology (IRT) platforms introduce greater speed, precision, and data quality to clinical trials. Our consulting services help clients simplify downstream processes, while moving faster and more efficiently to their next development milestone.

