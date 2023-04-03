Richmond clears permit backlog by utilizing SAFEbuilt's powerhouse plan review capabilities

RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the City of Richmond found itself in the midst of an unprecedented rapid city growth and incessant permit backlogs that followed, they knew it had to act fast to mitigate the issue, and they saw it as a "challenge to change". One of the key components to reduce the backlog was to hire SAFEbuilt as a partner to provide plan review and staff augmentation services.

SAFEbuilt is a nationwide community development services firm with over 30 years of experience and a leader in providing communities with innovative solutions that accelerate and promote efficiencies within building departments of all sizes across the country.

"The city needed a partner that could provide reliable and competent plan reviews", commented Steve Nero, Senior Director of Business Development, "and with our National Plan Review program, we knew that our team could deliver the services Richmond greatly desired, not only because of our experienced personnel but because of our unique capabilities that leverage best-of-breed technology coupled with a workforce that can flex depending on the city's workload".

An initial set of plans were presented to SAFEbuilt to gauge services for quality and compliance and a contract was successfully signed after that. Daniel Mouer, Program and Operations Manager for the City of Richmond said, "SAFEbuilt has been a great partner with the City of Richmond by providing knowledgeable certified code officials to assist the City of Richmond with its plan review needs and meet its goal of providing quality plan review along with great customer service in a timely manner."

Joe DeRosa, President and Chief Revenue Officer for SAFEbuilt also said that the company is "confident we will demonstrate our value to Richmond as we combine our talent and technology to provide a superior result to the city", he added, "there is no other company like us in the market which can consistently offer cutting-edge technology allied with knowledgeable and skillful professionals".

