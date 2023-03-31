REVOLT Appoints Four Trailblazing Women into Executive Roles

Leading Black-owned media company expands talented team with the appointment of Dominique Andrews, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough, Nancy Harrison and Alison Threadgill into leadership roles

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLT, the leading Black-owned independent multimedia company, today is excited to announce the appointment of four highly experienced women who have joined its executive team. With this initiative, Dominique Andrews, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough, Nancy Harrison, and Alison Threadgill are elevated into key leadership positions to spearhead the company's culture-driven talent and production initiatives.

"Here at REVOLT, we are committed to providing a platform for changemakers both in our content as well as our company makeup," said Monique Chenault, President of REVOLT News, Specials & Documentary. "We are thrilled to welcome Dominique, Donyell, Nancy, and Alison to REVOLT's executive team, each of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our mission-driven programming. With their impressive track records and vast industry experience, these four incredible women will continue to push the boundaries of the media industry."

Expanding REVOLT's trailblazing team of industry veterans, Dominique Andrews joins REVOLT as Senior Vice President of Production Management, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough as Senior Vice President of Talent Relations & Casting, Nancy Harrison as Supervising Producer, and Alison Threadgill as Senior Director of Talent Relations. Together, these four powerhouse women will further bolster the company's commitment to producing culture-driven content that shifts the narrative for Black people globally.

With a commitment to culture ingrained in both its workforce and viewership, REVOLT values diversity both in its perspective and company makeup. With this initiative, the company will continue to grow its highly talented team who will spearhead the productions of its groundbreaking content dedicated to authentically storytelling the Black experience. The appointments further expand the company's growing number of accomplished female leaders off of the heels of Women's History Month.

REVOLT is pleased to announce the appointment of the following four executive women who will spearhead upcoming initiatives to carry out the company's initiatives.

Dominique Andrews joins REVOLT as Senior Vice President, Production Management, bringing over 15 years of experience in overseeing production management on both the studio and network sides. In her new role, Dominique will be responsible for the production quality of REVOLT's multi-platform network, serving as a chief point of contact for all production management operations.

Donyell Kennedy-McCullough joins REVOLT as Senior Vice President, Talent Relations and Casting, with over 25 years of experience in managing and casting a diverse slate of performing talent and content. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of talent relations and casting for REVOLT.

Nancy Harrison joins REVOLT as Supervising Producer, with a demonstrated history in both broadcast and online media. In her new role, Nancy will serve as lead booker for REVOLT Studios, responsible for high-profile bookings for two weekly shows, TV specials, and digital segments.

Alison Threadgill joins REVOLT as Senior Director of Talent Relations, with over 15 years of experience in talent development, management, and relations across linear, digital, and podcast networks. In her new role, Alison will be responsible for executing all business-related strategies for talent.

For more information on REVOLT's linear content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit www.revolt.tv/providers to find REVOLT in your area.

ABOUT REVOLT

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip-Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip-Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT launched a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more.

