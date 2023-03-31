Mission Wealth Announces Addition of Trust Services to Platform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the overall Estate Planning services, Mission Wealth LP announced this week several new solutions to assist in the transition of clients' assets, stewardship of their wealth, and support for their heirs. Mission Wealth introduced Trust Services as a function of its comprehensive wealth management platform.

Mission Wealth Logo (PRNewswire)

Mission Wealth introduces Trust Services as a function of its comprehensive wealth management platform.

Mission Wealth Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Brad Stark said, "Our clients often ask us to be their successor trustees to shepherd their wealth for the benefit and protection of their heirs. These Trust Services now allow us to fulfill those requests. We are honored to be in a position to continue our clients' legacy as they have designed it."

Trust Services will offer a full suite of solutions spanning Independent Trustee Services, Post-Death Administration, Trust Splitting & Funding, Tax Basis Reset, Appraisals, Marshalling Assets, Statutory Heir Reporting, Tax Optimization & Compliance, Investment Management, Financial Planning, Asset Protection, Trust Distributions, Special Needs, Bill Pay, and Charitable Intents with the focused purpose of supporting client family goals.

Key benefits to the Trust Services offering include flexibility, fully independent advice, and tax-efficient management. Mission Wealth also has access to alternative investments in addition to traditional stock and bond portfolios, potentially resulting in more income production and distribution to the heirs without having to distribute trust principal.

"We're very excited about our trust and trustee services and what that means for our clients here at Mission Wealth. This is yet another example of the white-glove, one-stop shop that our clients deserve. In-house services will allow our clients' trusted advisors to continue to work with their families far into the future to ensure that their wishes are honored and continue to be good stewards over their hard-earned wealth," added Andrew Kulha, Director of Estate Strategy.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA that oversees $5.3 Billion in client assets under management. Mission Wealth is known for its client service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate and trust management, philanthropic advice, and asset protection solutions tailored to each client's needs. For more information on Mission Wealth's comprehensive financial solutions, please visit missionwealth.com.

Website | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

00504459 03/23

Media Contact:

Michelle Winkles

(805) 729-2917

mwinkles@missionwealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP