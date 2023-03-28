Tinuiti Appoints Performance Marketing Veteran and Industry Leader, Jeremy Cornfeldt, as President

Largest independent performance marketing firm in US taps visionary leader to support the company's accelerated growth as it continues to scale

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Cornfeldt as its first-ever President. Cornfeldt – who brings over two decades of brand, media and performance marketing experience – will focus on creating total cohesion across the agency's formidable brand and performance offerings to help enhance its go-to-market solution for clients.

Cornfeldt will oversee Tinuiti's day-to-day operations as well as to help guide the strategy of future offerings. The appointment comes after Tinuiti's two recent headline-making acquisitions – Bliss Point Media. a leading streaming TV and measurement agency and full-service social & growth marketing agency, Ampush. Cornfeldt's remit includes driving cohesion across all these core and cutting-edge capabilities while integrating them with the firm's audience and strategic planning led Client Strategy Group.

"As all marketing becomes digital and therefore measurable, the persuasion of brand and the precision of performance is forever interconnected. I can't imagine anyone better positioned to help us continue to bridge all of it than Jeremy – a true visionary and leader who has built a remarkable reputation across the industry at the intersection of brand and performance," said Zach Morrison, CEO at Tinuiti.

"Jeremy has extensive experience in building agencies through new business, organic growth, and mergers and acquisitions, not to mention his work in broader media and TV. Jeremy loves being in the room with clients to dig deep into the ins and outs of performance and strategy," Morrison added. "He provides the exact combination of expertise and proven leadership skills to support Tinuiti's overall evolution in the years to come."

Cornfeldt said the initial draw to Tinuiti was "its reputation in the marketplace, its people-centric business model founded on culture of ownership, as well its remarkable growth trajectory fueled by its continued innovation in solving client and industry challenges."

"Tinuiti has built a performance powerhouse managing the entirety of the media ecosystem, through its world-class thought leadership, strategy, and tech in and across every platform and channel that matters to brands," Cornfeldt continued. "The ability to combine all the assets and data together is incredibly exciting because it puts us squarely at the front of the pack in this new world of media and marketing."

As President, Cornfeldt will report to CEO Morrison and join Tinuiti's executive team.

He will partner with executive team members, Jesse Eisenberg, Chief Commercial Officer, and Commercial executives, Dalton Dorné, Chief Marketing Officer, and Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer, to elevate the company's go-to-market and uplevel solutions with clients. Cornfeldt will also partner closely on strategy with Chief Strategy Officer Nii A. Ahene on future acquisitions and Chief Product Officer Sean Odlum on the firm's ever-evolving tech product suite.

Prior to joining Tinuiti, Cornfeldt served as U.S. CEO of Brainlabs, a global, digital-first media agency, where he was responsible for direction and growth in the U.S. market. Prior to joining Brainlabs, Cornfeldt oversaw iProspect, a Dentsu agency, where he spent nearly a decade building out iProspect's footprint and core offerings to drive global growth.

Over the course of his career, Cornfeldt has held various key roles within the advertising and marketing industry, including within Dentsu International, where he oversaw the Global Media Partnerships team and worked hand-in-hand with Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft. Cornfeldt was responsible for the launch of AMNET, Dentsu's media trading desk in the U.S. market, which established customized automated trade offerings for Fortune 500 clients.

Cornfeldt's appointment comes on the heels of an already momentous 2023.

Big Agency Moments in Q1 2023:

- Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record

- Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

- Tinuiti supports Paid Media, Lifecycle Marketing, Creative Services, SEO, CRO, Retail Operations, Marketplaces, and Analytics across the five brands

- Ampush Acquisition

- Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

- The acquisition, Tinuiti's third since 2021, unlocked a new level of social capabilities for clients

- e.l.f. Cosmetics & Tinuiti Go To The Super Bowl

- Tinuiti and client partner e.l.f. Beauty partnered to release e.l.f. Cosmetics' first-ever television commercial at Super Bowl LVII

- Tinuiti led the media strategy and planning for the 30-second spot, which featured White Lotus' star Jennifer Coolidge and e.l.f.'s TikTok mega-viral Power Grip Primer, the #1 Best-Selling Face Primer in the U.S. market

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

