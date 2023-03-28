Curran Investment Management Ranks Top 10 by Broadridge Lipper Period Ending 12-31-2022

ALBANY, N.Y., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curran Investment Management's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy was ranked #3 total return by Broadridge Lipper in the U.S Large Cap Growth and Value Equity category in a 5-year period and ranked #14 in the 10-year period.

Awards for CIM's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy in the Large Cap Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#3 total return over a 5-year period out of 104 composites/funds

#14 total return over a 10-year period out of 79 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Curran Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S Growth and Value Asset Class Include:

#9 total return over a 5-year period out of 403 composites/funds

#24 total return over a 10-year period out of 294 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Midcap Strategy in the U.S Midcap Growth Asset Class:

#4 total return over a 10-year period out of 55 composites/funds

#5 total return over a 5-year period out of 69 composites/funds

#11 total return over a 3-year period out of 74 composites/funds

Awards for CIM's Midcap Strategy in the U.S Midcap Asset Class Include:

#6 total return for a 5-year period out of 181 composites/funds

#7 total return for a 10-year period out of 139 composites/funds

To achieve a Lipper ranking for Best Money Managers performance is calculated net of fees, on an investment strategy asset base which is at least $10 million dollars, inclusive of all cash reserves, calculated in U.S dollars and the classification of the product must fall into one of the categories Lipper ranks. Curran's Core Growth Equity strategy falls under the U.S Large-Cap Growth & Value Equity category.

"We are pleased that not only our Curran Core Growth strategy, but our Midcap Equity continues to be ranked among Lipper's Best Money Managers." — Kevin T. Curran, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer

As a Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Albany, NY we serve both individual and institutional clients nationally with an additional office in Cape May. Curran has over $481 million assets under managements (AUM) as of 12/31/2022.

Broadridge Lipper: https://marketplace.broadridge.com/Marketplace/Home/About

Curran Investment Management: https://curranllc.com/

Past Performance does not guarantee future results. The information herein is considered to be obtained from reference sources deemed reliable. All Investments carry risks, including possible loss of principal.

Media Contact: Emma Pasquali

Firm: Curran Investment Management

Email: epasquali@curranllc.com

Phone: (518) 391-4235

View original content:

SOURCE Curran Investment Management