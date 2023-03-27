Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Set to Electrify Customers with New Referral Program

The Fleet Electrification Referral Program will connect customers with best-in-class operators that specialize in end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.

CINCINNATI, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, one of the leading mobility companies in the country, has announced a new Fleet Electrification Referral Program designed to pair customers considering electrifying their fleets with best-in-class charge point providers. The program, which includes new partnerships with ChargePoint, Blink Charging Co., and Enel X Way, will help fleet managers quickly and seamlessly navigate the logistics of electrification, including charging infrastructure, navigating government incentives, financing, and ongoing support.

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions (PRNewswire)

"Fleet electrification is far more complicated than deciding what EVs best suit the needs of your business," says Chris Knosp, Director of Fleet Electrification at Mike Albert Fleet Solutions. "Before making the leap, fleet managers need to think through charging infrastructure, driver reimbursement, software upgrades, and more. Our new Fleet Electrification Referral Program will help simplify the process, pairing customers with the industry's best charge point providers for support and expertise from start to finish."

Each of Mike Albert's electrification partners was chosen for its stellar reputation within the EV space, as well as its commitment to the next-level customer support the company's customers have come to expect.

ChargePoint is a leading electric vehicle charging network with over 225,000 active ports under management. To date, more than 158 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. Customers will have access to the ChargePoint portfolio of fleet solutions, including scalable, integrated AC and DC charging hardware, fleet-specific software that provides charge management, and telematics intelligence configurable to each customer's operations.

"Through this agreement with Mike Albert Fleet Solutions, more fleets will have access to ChargePoint hardware, software, and services that deliver lower total cost of ownership to fleet managers," said Rich Mohr, Vice President, Fleet, at ChargePoint. "Together, we're delivering integrated, seamless solutions for fleets as they shift to electric vehicles."

Blink Charging has deployed nearly 59,000 charging ports across 25 countries.

"We are excited to have been selected by Mike Albert as one of its go-to electrification partners. We look forward to providing their clients with a broad range of products, services, and innovative solutions, as well as the flexible business models that allow us to work with host locations and design a program that fits each specific location's needs," said Amy Dobrikova, VP of Fleet Services for Blink Charging. "We want to help businesses make the transition to electrification as seamless as possible, and we're dedicated to the needs of each unique client."

Enel X Way is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions that improve the customer experience and enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities, and public administrations. Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages nearly 430,000 charging ports worldwide and around 160,000 in North America, both directly and through roaming agreements or joint ventures.

"Mike Albert is one of the leading names in fleet management in the U.S., and we're pleased to play a part in their electrification program," said Chris Baker, Head of Enel X Way North America. "We're looking forward to making their customers' transition to electric fleets simple and efficient."

The Fleet Electrification Referral Program is available for all current Mike Albert clients. For more information about fleet electrification, please visit www.MikeAlbert.com .

About Mike Albert Fleet Solutions

Mike Albert made its initial, groundbreaking mark on the fleet industry in 1957 when it became one of the very first companies to lease vehicles to fleets. At Mike Albert today, their in-depth fleet knowledge and data analysis, paired with exemplary client service, have positioned them as a national top ten fleet management company, with 25,000 vehicles under contract across the US and parts of Canada and Puerto Rico.

Mike Albert serves organizations with fleets of 15 vehicles or more, across a wide range of industries. They work closely with clients, analyzing the specifics of their Fleet DNA® to match them with the ideal vehicles, leasing, and fleet management and technology services. Mike Albert fleet experts apply their proprietary Fleet Science® to develop strategies for clients that minimize their fleet's total cost of ownership; elevate their customer loyalty and brand image; and achieve their business and sustainability goals.

In addition to facilitating the acquisition, leasing, upfitting, and remarketing of fleet vehicles, Mike Albert provides an array of services that enable clients to maximize vehicle and driver safety, efficiency, and compliance, while streamlining fleet administration. These services include: Overdrive™ fleet admin portal and driver app, Albert IQ™ vehicle and driver monitoring platform, telematics, maintenance management, fuel management, DOT compliance, toll management, safety and collision management, vehicle registration renewals, and Advantage® day-to-day fleet and driver management.

For more information, visit www.mikealbert.com

SOURCE Mike Albert Fleet Solutions