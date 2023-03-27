Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Q1 2023 Results and Investor Call Notification

LUXEMBOURG, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will host its First Quarter 2023 earnings call on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A results release will be posted to our website at midday BST (07:00 EDT) on April 27, 2023, at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

An investor webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 BST (9:00 EDT) on April 27, 2023. A full replay of the presentation will also be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.

Webcast https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606643&tp_key=ceef72e355

Dial in*:

International: +44 (0)330 165 4027

US/Canada: +1 800-239-9838

Conference code: 6230856

*It is not necessary to dial into the audio conference unless you are unable to join the webcast.

Additional dial-in numbers are at this link, or simply click Participant Access Information (globalmeet.com) and enter your details to be connected. The link is active 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.7 billion in 2022.

