For All Moonkind Launches Groundbreaking Initiative to Promote Commonalities to Reduce the Potential for Conflict in Space

For All Moonkind's Institute on Space Law and Ethics will promote the articulation of ethical foundations for responsible space activities.

VIENNA, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For All Moonkind, Inc., the only organization in the world dedicated to protecting human heritage in outer space, announced today the formation of For All Moonkind's Institute on Space Law and Ethics. The Institute, whose mission is to promote the articulation and development of an ethical foundation and framework for responsible space behavior, will serve as a platform for the exchange and innovation of ideas regarding law, morality and ethics amplifying diverse thoughts on the interpretation and expansion of the law as it affects human space activities.

"For All Moonkind's Institute on Space Law and Ethics is a natural progression of our commitment to responsible implementation of space activities," said Michelle L. D. Hanlon, Co-Founder and President of For All Moonkind and Executive Director of the new Institute. "Recent events, including the use by Ukraine of commercial satellite imagery in defense against Russia, and the multitude of new space activities that are being contemplated by nations and private entities, have laid bare substantive gaps in space law. The process of filling those gaps must be informed by ethical values as influenced by humanity's diverse cultural experiences and traditions," said Hanlon.

The Institute's Leadership will work with carefully selected Fellows to produce research and analysis on the myriad complex legal and ethical issues emanating from humanity's increased reliance on and use of space as well as its transition to a multiplanetary and truly spacefaring species. These are intended to advance and enrich debate on space law and policy by, among other things, elaborating provocative concepts and philosophies. The Institute also aims to raise public awareness of, broaden civil discourse on, and encourage public support for space activities.

The ultimate goal of For All Moonkind's Institute on Space Law and Ethics is to reduce the potential for conflict and assure the sustainable exploration and use of space and its resources for the benefit of all humankind.

Joining Hanlon as founding Leaders are: Andy Aldrin, Namrata Goswami, Dan Hawk, Ram Jakhu, David Kendall, Marlene Losier, Sergio Marchesio, Claire Nelson, Nick Nielsen, Joe Pelton, John Rummel, Michael Walthemathe, and Frank White

For All Moonkind is a Permanent Observer at the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and will continue its participation in the 62nd meeting of the Legal Subcommittee until March 31.

To learn more about For All Moonkind's Institute on Space Law and Ethics, visit https://www.forallmoonkind.org/institute

About For All Moonkind

For All Moonkind, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its entirely volunteer team is working to develop international protocols that will balance development and preservation and include systems to select, manage and study relevant sites. To learn more, visit: https://www.forallmoonkind.org/

