Turtle Wax® Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Streak-Free Mist™ Collection That Makes Car Care Easier Than Ever

ADDISON, Ill., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Wax, the iconic car care brand and a leader in the overall car care category*, has announced the launch of a new, innovative product line – Streak-Free Mist – just in time for National Car Care Month this April. Comprised of five interior and exterior products that give consumers a quick, effective and easy solution to auto detailing, the line is available exclusively at Walmart US and Walmart.com.

Since its inception in Chicago more than 75 years ago, Turtle Wax has continuously provided innovative products that meet the ever-changing needs of car owners. The new Streak-Free Mist line is no exception and was designed to solve a key issue faced by nearly every car owner when detailing their car – streaking. The collection contains a one-of-a-kind, premium fine-misting sprayer that produces a smooth and continuous application while preventing over-use, which results in a flawless finish inside and out. Plus, consumers don't lose out on any impressive results with all five products having a ceramic infusion that protects and repels.

"Our goal at Turtle Wax is to create products that are easy-to-use, rooted in technology and solution-driven, and the new Streak-Free Mist line brings that goal to life," said Mike Schultz, Senior Vice President, Research & Development at Turtle Wax. "Streaking is a big aesthetic problem we see in the auto community, especially on dark cars. Many car owners turn to detailers to solve this issue, finding that premium spray products are the best, albeit high-end, way of fixing the problem. We recognized this, took a premium misting delivery system and made solutions meant for the everyday consumer."

Application for Turtle Wax's Streak-Free Mist line is as simple as wiping away for the full suite, which includes:

Streak-Free Mist Minute Wax ® : The original Turtle Wax Minute Wax debuted just over 40 years ago in the first-ever trigger bottle in the category, which revolutionized auto cleaning. Now, Turtle Wax is changing the game again with new Streak-Free Mist Minute Wax. Designed in part by top car detailing expert : The original Turtle Wax Minute Wax debuted just over 40 years ago in the first-ever trigger bottle in the category, which revolutionized auto cleaning. Now, Turtle Wax is changing the game again with new Streak-Free Mist Minute Wax. Designed in part by top car detailing expert Pan The Organizer 's fans with crowd-sourced feedback incorporated during innovation, this product provides long-lasting ceramic protection and a streak-free shine for your vehicle. The sprayer allows you to skip an entire step in your wash and wax routine by misting on a dry or wet car, or using as a rinse wax, for long-lasting slickness, UV protection and water repellency.

Streak-Free Mist Slick Glass 2 in 1 Detailer : A quick, easy way to keep glass clean and protected with the added bonus of rain repellency. Removes dirt, dust, bugs, and road grime while leaving behind superior long-lasting ceramic protection. : A quick, easy way to keep glass clean and protected with the added bonus of rain repellency. Removes dirt, dust, bugs, and road grime while leaving behind superior long-lasting ceramic protection.

Streak-Free Mist Leather Quick Detailer : Keeps leather surfaces clean, soft and protected with a ceramic infusion combined with aloe vera and neatsfoot oil. The formula is non-greasy and adds UV protection on all leather surfaces. : Keeps leather surfaces clean, soft and protected with a ceramic infusion combined with aloe vera and neatsfoot oil. The formula is non-greasy and adds UV protection on all leather surfaces.

Streak-Free Mist Slick Shine Quick Detailer : A waterless wash for your vehicle that works incredibly fast and keeps it looking cleaner for longer with synthetic sealants, natural carnauba wax and ceramic infusion. Safely removes dirt, dust and debris without the use of water, while the sprayer evenly applies and coats surfaces for a flawless finish that resists swirls and streaks while intensifying gloss. : A waterless wash for your vehicle that works incredibly fast and keeps it looking cleaner for longer with synthetic sealants, natural carnauba wax and ceramic infusion. Safely removes dirt, dust and debris without the use of water, while the sprayer evenly applies and coats surfaces for a flawless finish that resists swirls and streaks while intensifying gloss.

Streak-Free Mist Interior Quick Detailer: Provides the protection and clarity you need to keep your vehicle's interior surfaces looking their best. The intense, streak-free formula cleans, shines and deodorizes dashboards, glass, navigation screens and more. Ceramic infusion repels, protects and adds clarity to all interior surfaces. Provides the protection and clarity you need to keep your vehicle's interior surfaces looking their best. The intense, streak-free formula cleans, shines and deodorizes dashboards, glass, navigation screens and more. Ceramic infusion repels, protects and adds clarity to all interior surfaces.

Turtle Wax's new Streak-Free Mist line is brought to life through two ads that were concepted and written in-house and produced by Fantail Entertainment. They appear as 30-and 15-second spots – "Streaking Community" and "Introducing: Streak-Free Mist." The spots highlight the innovative product technology, key attributes, and consumer ease-of-use in different ways to appeal to both the auto and car care enthusiast as well as the everyday shopper:

"We really played up the idea of 'streaking' to hammer home the problem that consumers are having in a dramatic way, while noting how Turtle Wax's Streak-Free Mist line is the solution," said Daren Herbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Turtle Wax. "It was important for us to highlight that car care doesn't need to be a labor-intensive task through products that speed up the car care process while providing exceptional results at a great price. In general, detailing feels less like a chore with Streak-Free Mist, and the line improves the consumer experience."

*Source: NPD RTS 12 months ending Dec. 2022.

**Source: Original Hanover Research study conducted in August 2021.

About Turtle Wax®

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit TurtleWax.com.

