Teleperformance Reduces Carbon Emissions Per Employee by Nearly 50%; 4 Years Ahead of Schedule

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced that it has already met its 2026 goal to reduce its carbon emissions per full-time employee1 by 49%. As result, the Company will set new aggressive carbon emissions targets later this year.

The Company reduced its carbon emissions 49% per full-time employee since 2019, including its most recent reductions of 5% in 2021 and 9% in 2022. The reductions are driven largely by Teleperformance's innovative Cloud Campus remote work model, which allows Teleperformance to support clients through a global network of remote multilingual teams. Additional highlights of the Company's environmental sustainability initiatives can be found in its 2022 Integrated Report.

"As a responsible corporate citizen of the planet, Teleperformance is committed to reducing its impact on the environment, and we're pleased to share the latest data that shows we're making strong strides in our commitment to climate change action," said Clémentine Gauthier, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance Group.

Teleperformance's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact are part of its global Citizen of the Planet initiative, which ensures that Teleperformance operates with the environment in mind. The Company has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years ahead of the standard outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

As part of its broader environmental sustainability commitment, by year end 2022 Teleperformance also obtained:

28% of its energy consumption from renewable energy.

A 7% reduction in per-employee carbon emissions due to electricity consumption in 2022. While overall energy consumption for the company rose slightly due to employee growth supporting clients' back-house operations, per-employee electrical consumption was reduced since the prior year.

Cloud Campus Operating Model

Teleperformance launched its new global work-at-home operating model, Cloud Campus, in 2020 to provide clients with enhanced business resilience, agent performance, advanced data security and unmatched global flexibility. The remote-first model supports clients across all markets, languages and vertical industries, and allows clients to interact with Teleperformance cloud teams at any time. Approximately 50% of Teleperformance employees globally work remotely. Teleperformance Cloud Campus also helps support clients' environmental sustainability goals. On average, a remote work model results in 55% less carbon emissions when compared to employees working in a brick-and-mortar location.

1Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions that are owned or controlled by the company related to fuel, refrigerants and electricity consumptions.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

