RCX Sports & NIRSA Join Forces to Grow Flag Football

Intramural and club flag football enhancement is at the core of new RCX Sports and NIRSA partnership

PITTSBURGH , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCX Sports, the official operating partner of NFL FLAG, announced a new partnership with NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation.

RCX Sports and NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation announce new partnership (PRNewswire)

The collaboration, aimed at increasing flag football participation, programming and training across college campuses in the intramural and club sports arenas, will help NIRSA enhance its flag football tournaments, both regionally and nationally, as well as train officials.

"I am excited for this announcement and the opportunities it will provide to continue growing the sport of flag football across the country," said Izell Reese, CEO of RCX Sports and executive director of NFL FLAG. "I believe that sports are an integral piece of learning for students; they promote leadership and teamwork, both of which are important to future success. Together, we will enhance the student experience and provide accessibility for athletes nationwide at the collegiate level."

Since its founding in 1950, NIRSA membership has grown to more than 4,000 dedicated professionals, students and associates who serve nearly 10 million students each year through club and recreational sports. RCX and NIRSA aim to enhance the club and intramural flag football experience at more than 900 schools across North America.

As college and university students develop into future leaders, NIRSA members support their learning and growth by fostering lifelong habits of wellbeing. According to NIRSA, leadership, teamwork, dedication, and respect are among the many skills exercised by inclusive competition, fitness, and recreation.

"NIRSA is excited to integrate the experiences and enthusiasm that make our Flag Football programs and NIRSA Championship Series tournaments so popular and prestigious among hundreds of collegiate teams across North America to growing the flag football ecosystem through this new partnership with RCX Sports and NFL FLAG," says NIRSA Executive Director, Pam Watts, CAE. "Our tournaments are more than just competition. Developing tournament staff and fostering a pipeline of high-quality officials are critical investments for our tournament experiences. We can't wait to work with RCX Sports and NFL FLAG to grow the game to become more accessible and inclusive," she adds.

While youth participation in sports has declined 13 percent over the last decade, flag football has become one the fastest growing youth sports in the country with more than 585,000 participants in 2022.

"Not only is flag football growing rapidly across in the youth sports arena, but this collaboration also gives college students who want to continue their football playing careers past high school a chance to get back on the field," said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations for the NFL. "Flag football is poised for even greater expansion as the cornerstone of the NFL's domestic and international participation and development strategies."

RCX Sports' partnership with NIRSA is a continuation of RCX's commitment to equip sports leagues with the resources, training and tools they need to promote an accessible and inclusive environment. To learn more, visit rcxsports.com.

About RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments, and events. Working directly with professional leagues, national governing bodies, and sports-centric businesses, such as the NFL, Jr. NBA, MLB, NHL, and NAIA, RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by creating opportunities for all athletes to play. For more information, visit rcxsports.com.

About NIRSA: Leaders in Collegiate Recreation

NIRSA is the premier association of leaders in collegiate recreation who transform lives and facilitate the development of healthy communities worldwide. By providing opportunities for learning and growth, supporting and sharing meaningful research, and fostering networking among our member community, NIRSA is a leader in higher education and champion for the advancement of recreation, sport, and wellbeing. Supported by the NIRSA Staff team, NIRSA is governed by volunteer leaders from across North America. Learn more online at nirsa.net.

About NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states and Canada. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. Learn more online at nflflag.com.

