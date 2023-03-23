King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Underwriters, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that First Florida Underwriters, Inc. ("FFU" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

Founded in 1997, and located in Orange Park, FL, FFU is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Northeast Florida.

"After meeting with the King Insurance team, we knew we found the right partner for us", said Mike Hart, Owner of FFU. "When we considered partnering with a larger firm, King was the right choice. This partnership will allow our team to compete at a higher level, and we are excited about our future with King"

"I'm excited to welcome the FFU team to King Insurance Partners" said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. "Their reputation and expertise will strengthen our service offerings, and our team in Northeast Florida."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Malcolm Chad King Jay Grevers King Insurance Partners King Insurance Partners Chief Executive Officer Director of Mergers & Acquisitions 352.415.8237 407.687.5565

