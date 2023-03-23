ICARE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, A VSP™ VISION COMPANY, RECEIVES NCQA ACCREDITATION FOR UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT

MIAMI, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iCare Health Solutions, a VSP Vision company, announced today that it has received accreditation for utilization management from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality.

With more than 30 years of experience in the management of ocular health, iCare's utilization management program is a turnkey solution that helps health plans ensure regulatory compliance, provide timely and effective care, and deliver optimal outcomes.

"Achieving NCQA Utilization Management demonstrates that iCare Health Solutions has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement. The NCQA Accreditation is governed by the Standards for Accreditation in Utilization Management.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa. NCQA has reviewed and accredited iCare Health Solution's Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About iCare Health Solutions

iCare Health Solutions is a managed ocular health organization that contracts with health plans and multi-specialty clinics. iCare delivers comprehensive ocular solutions through its network of optometrists and ophthalmologists. For almost 40 years, the company has met the challenges of the ever-changing health care landscape to transform the way ocular health care is delivered to help more people see better, feel better, and live healthier lives. For more information, visit MyiCareHealth.com.

About VSP Vision

At VSP Vision™, our purpose is to empower human potential through sight. As the first national not-for-profit vision benefits company, this is what drives everything we do. For nearly 70 years, VSP has been the leader in health-focused vision care. Every day, the people that power our complementary businesses—VSP® Vision Care, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., Visionworks®, Eyefinity®, Eyeconic, VSP® Optics, and VSP® Ventures—work together to create a world where everyone can bring their best vision to life. That means providing affordable access to eye care and eyewear for more than 85 million members through a network of more than 41,000 doctors. It also means expanding access to vision care to those disadvantaged by income, distance, or disaster through VSP Vision™ Eyes of Hope®. To date, more than 3.8 million people in need have received access to no-cost eye care and eyewear through one of our Eyes of Hope programs. Learn more about how we're reinvesting in greater vision, health, and opportunities for all at vspvision.com.

