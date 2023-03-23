The first-of-its-kind collaboration accelerates push to a greener and more sustainable future and is focused on accelerating the adoption of sustainable mobility in last mile deliveries in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro Inc. and Cycle & Carriage Singapore (C&C) announced a partnership with leading food delivery platform foodpanda in a battery swapping pilot that will support smart electric two-wheel vehicles for last mile deliveries in Singapore. The partnership follows Singapore Land Transport Authority's (LTA) announcement last year that it awarded Gogoro and C&C with a battery swapping sandbox pilot for electric two-wheel vehicles.

FOODPANDA PARTNERS WITH GOGORO AND CYCLE & CARRIAGE SINGAPORE ON ELECTRIC TWO-WHEEL VEHICLE BATTERY SWAPPING PILOT IN SINGAPORE (PRNewswire)

As announced in September 2022, Gogoro and C&C have partnered to introduce a new and more efficient approach to electric refueling for two-wheel delivery fleets using Gogoro's six-second Swap & Go battery swapping. The addition of foodpanda as a partner allows for the trial of Gogoro's Smartscooters and leading battery swapping platform to conduct last-mile deliveries. Insights from the trial will be used to guide next steps to accelerate the adoption of sustainable mobility as Singapore moves towards a transportation system using cleaner and more sustainable energy.

"With more than 26 percent of all daily quick deliveries in Taiwan enabled by Gogoro battery swapping, I am excited to be introducing our battery swapping and vehicle technologies in Singapore with two market-leading partners like Cycle & Carriage Singapore and foodpanda," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. "Cities like Singapore are at an inflection point of sustainability and are beginning to embrace sustainable transportation in new impactful ways. On average, last mile delivery riders ride more than six-times the distance as consumer riders, so enabling these delivery riders to adopt smart sustainable electric transportation can have an accelerated impact on a city."

Gogoro Battery Swapping and Smartscooter Pilot

Singapore requires sustainable mobility solutions for logistics and delivery fleets that not only achieve the best alternative to gas-powered vehicles but are well suited to specific market and industry needs. Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters offer six-second battery swapping that is safe, reliable, and always available, while tethered electric charging still requires dedicated parking and charge time that reduces rider availability and income.

The Gogoro ecosystem combines the greatest vehicle optimization and reliability for businesses while providing the easiest and most sophisticated battery swapping system that enables logistics companies to better manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently. Additionally, Gogoro battery swapping is optimized for cities with limited and expensive real estate, enabling logistics platforms and riders to achieve higher delivery efficiency and revenue.

The pilot entails C&C leasing Gogoro 2 Series Smartscooters to foodpanda riders. The Gogoro 2, which has an estimated range of up to 100km, is optimized for a smoother and more premium urban riding experience which seamlessly integrates with Gogoro battery swapping. Riders can swap out depleted batteries for new ones in seconds at battery swapping stations, eliminating vehicle battery charging downtime and the need for parking, thus not compromising earnings potential for riders. The Gogoro 2 also features:

Gogoro G2 Motor – Gogoro's hyper-efficient, water-cooled motor delivers incredible and efficient power and performance with a maximum speed of 90km/h.

Gogoro FLO Drive system with a Gates® carbon belt for near silent riding that requires minimal maintenance.

Advanced braking system that provides greater safety and control on the road.

The C&C leasing package for riders also includes battery swapping services, as well as service and maintenance costs, making operating costs comparable to motorcycles with internal combustion engines where riders need to face the unpredictability of petrol prices and maintenance costs.

Optimized for rider convenience, riders will initially be able to swap their batteries at two battery swapping stations located at C&C's Service Centers at Alexandra and Ubi, with the service and maintenance center also located at the Alexandra complex. C&C's experienced Gogoro technicians have undergone rigorous training and are well-prepared to provide high-quality maintenance services to riders.

Sustainable mobility in line with Singapore's Green Plan 2030

C&C is constantly looking for sustainable mobility solutions that are in line with Singapore's Green Plan 2030, and the partnership with Gogoro exemplifies this.

With a strong delivery fleet of thousands of riders, foodpanda also recognizes the key role it can play in furthering the sustainability agenda in the delivery industry through the introduction of feasible, practical ways for their riders to choose eco-friendly options. This multi-industry collaboration between C&C, Gogoro and foodpanda reflects the potential that can be unlocked in pushing forward the adoption of greener transportation alternatives as Singapore continues to pursue a greener and more sustainable future in urban mobility.

"A sustainable future is one where we are all mindful of our actions and to achieve that, our individual efforts matter – starting from today. At foodpanda, we have been working to make eco-friendlier vehicle options an affordable and practical choice for our riders, and are proud to report that to-date, over 50 percent of our riders conduct deliveries on greener transportation such as e-bikes and bicycles. We're excited to explore more ways for our riders to be sustainable with this partnership with C&C and Gogoro, and to continue to set the standard for sustainable practices in the delivery industry as we move towards Singapore's vision of having all vehicles be powered by cleaner energy by 2040", said Lawrence Wen, CEO of foodpanda Singapore.

Looking into the future

C&C is optimistic about the outlook of sustainable mobility solutions and looks forward to the commercialization of Gogoro electric two-wheelers upon successful completion of the pilot. C&C is also seeking like-minded partners to scale up the Gogoro fleet and battery swapping stations in Singapore and beyond.

Commenting on the trial of Gogoro battery swapping systems in partnership with foodpanda, Cycle & Carriage Singapore's Managing Director, Wilfrid Foo said, "Today, Cycle & Carriage offers EV options for passenger and commercial vehicles. We also offer e-Logistics services – a fleet of fully electric vans coupled with drivers, to provide customized delivery solutions for our corporate clients. We believe in Gogoro's vehicles and battery-swapping technology, and they are complementary to our product portfolio. We are in the midst of ascertaining operational viability in Singapore and partnering with foodpanda to validate this through the trial is our current focus."

About Cycle & Carriage

At Cycle & Carriage, we are passionate about creating people-focused experiences and exceptional journeys. Founded in 1899 in Kuala Lumpur, we are now a leading regional automotive group in Southeast Asia. Cycle & Carriage distributes, retails, and provides aftersales services for passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar. Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

From passenger cars and commercial vehicles to used cars, Cycle & Carriage Singapore is one of the most diversified automotive groups in the country. With a network of six showrooms and service centers, and representing world-class brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Kia, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Maxus, Republic Auto and BYD Forklifts, we are committed to support our customers at every step of the way. At Cycle & Carriage Singapore, we are also dedicated to enable our people to follow their best paths. We have been one of HR Asia's 'Best Companies to Work For' since 2015.

Cycle & Carriage Singapore: www.cyclecarriage.com.sg

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

About Gogoro Network Battery Swapping

With more locations than gas stations in Taiwan's cities, the Gogoro Network is a new generation of swappable battery refueling that is smart, safe and continually optimizing itself to be dynamic and versatile for riders, business, and communities. The Gogoro Network in Taiwan supports more than 527,000 riders, has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of 12,284 battery swapping GoStations racks at over 2,500 locations. There are more than 350,000 daily battery swaps and more than 425 million total battery swaps to date. More than 25 percent of last mile deliveries in Taiwan utilize Gogoro battery swapping. Gogoro Network battery swapping has offset 287 million liters of gasoline and avoided 603 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

About foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 11 markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com

Gogoro Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogoro