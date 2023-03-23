Disney Cruise Line Announces Inaugural Sailings to New Island Destination, Family Vacations Around the World in Summer 2024

Disney Cruise Line's newest Bahamian destination, Lighthouse Point, to debut in June 2024

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line announced today the inaugural dates and select itineraries for its new island destination in The Bahamas, headlining a season full of new and guest-favorite itineraries around the world in summer 2024. Along with the first sailings to Lighthouse Point, families will be able to choose magical vacations to bucket-list destinations that include the Mediterranean, northern Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean.

"We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "We're also thrilled to return to Europe with new ports of call and offer exciting adventures to Alaska and the Caribbean. All of these Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service."

Bookings open to the public March 30, 2023. For more details, visit the Summer 2024 itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

First Sailings to Lighthouse Point

In June 2024, Disney Cruise Line will debut its newest Bahamian destination on the island of Eleuthera at Lighthouse Point. Guests sailing aboard the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will discover a vibrant beach retreat designed with families in mind, infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry, and developed with a commitment to conservation at its core.

A seven-night inaugural sailing aboard the Disney Fantasy from Port Canaveral, Florida, on June 8 will allow guests to be among the first to make a splash in the crystal-clear waters of this new destination at Lighthouse Point. This ultimate Disney Cruise Line island destination itinerary will feature two stops at Lighthouse Point and one day at Castaway Cay. On June 6, a three-night preview cruise on the Disney Magic from Fort Lauderdale will offer a sneak peek of Lighthouse Point with limited access to some areas.

Following the inaugural voyage, Lighthouse Point will be a featured port of call on select three-, four- and five-night sailings to The Bahamas and Caribbean on the Disney Magic out of Fort Lauderdale. These itineraries will vary stops between Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay, with five special departures including both Disney Cruise Line island destinations.

New European Destinations

Dreams will come to life for Disney Cruise Line guests in summer 2024 as the Disney Dream returns to premier European destinations in the Mediterranean, Greek Isles, British Isles and popular locales in the Norwegian Fjords and Iceland.

These sailings will feature a number of new ports of call, including Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway; and Hamburg, Germany, along with three Mediterranean destinations that will return for the first time since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Valletta, Malta.

Mediterranean and Greek Isles cruises from Barcelona and Civitavecchia (Rome) will range from five to 11 nights, while northern Europe and British Isles sailings will offer itineraries anywhere from three nights to one 12-night voyage that includes the Norwegian fjords, three days in Iceland and an overnight stay in Reykjavik.

Adventures in Alaska

Cruises to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada, will return on the Disney Wonder from May through September 2024, offering more chances for families to experience the natural splendor and adventure of "The Last Frontier" with five-, seven- and nine-night sailings. Majestic wildlife and stunning scenery in iconic places like Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and glacier viewing along the Stikine Icecap will blend with Disney's world-class entertainment, dining and guest service to create a family-friendly vacation that celebrates the spirit of Alaska both on land and on board.

Tropical Escapes to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Canaveral

The Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will travel to sun-kissed islands throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean in summer 2024. All sailings on these Port Canaveral-based ships will feature a visit to Castaway Cay, a picturesque private island oasis in The Bahamas that offers something for everyone in the family, from fun and relaxation to adventurous water activities.

The Disney Wish will feature three- and four-night Bahamian vacations, while the Disney Fantasy will sail to popular ports in the eastern and western Caribbean on seven-night cruises. One five-night Disney Fantasy voyage in July will take families to Nassau with two stops in Castaway Cay, while a special 10-night southern Caribbean sailing will give families another opportunity to visit Lighthouse Point with additional visits to the islands of Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, Tortola and Castaway Cay.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, visit disneycruise.com.

