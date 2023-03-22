SinglePoint Inc. CEO to Provide Company Update Today at the Emerging Growth Conference

SinglePoint invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time update here today at 3:20est

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING), a leading renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle provider, (the "Company") is pleased to announce a Company update following on the original presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Wil Ralston in real time.

Mr. Ralston will provide a brief update and will open the floor to Q&A. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Ralston will, time permitting, answer as many as possible.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

You can view the Company's original Video presentation here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxDDpM6EjD8

To View the Company's latest Corporate Presentation, view here,

https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=16494002&guid=NYA-kq6Mr6aUAch#sing_ex991_htm

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference . We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy and storage and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network by modernizing the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying and exploring future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and other additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, besides statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue projections, financing opportunities, potential plans and objectives of the Company, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical and other complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SinglePoint Inc Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

212.389.9782 ext. 107

Investors@SinglePoint.com

