OpenWeb Announces Promotion of CFO Haim Sasson to President

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform serving more than 3,000 publishers and leading the way in enabling a healthier web, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Haim Sasson has been promoted to the role of President. In addition, Sasson has been appointed to serve on the company's Board of Directors.

Sasson's promotion comes at a time of significant momentum for OpenWeb, a leading B2B2C platform, which recently completed a $170 million Series F funding round led by Georgian, finalized three strategic acquisitions, and surpassed 3,000 publisher partnerships. In his previous capacity as the Finance and Corporate Strategy leader, Sasson spearheaded OpenWeb's acquisitions of engagement platform Hive, global advertising platform AdYouLike, and audience management platform Jeeng. Sasson was also instrumental in initiating and supporting the company's most strategic commercial relationships with tier-1 global publishers.

"Haim has been an integral part of OpenWeb's success through both organic and inorganic growth," said Nadav Shoval, OpenWeb CEO and Founder. "His promotion to President is well-deserved and positions OpenWeb for continued growth as we drive the flywheel of the community economy."

In addition to continuing to oversee strategic finance and investor relations, the move will see Sasson take ownership of the entire commercial strategy and operations for the company, sourcing new publisher and advertiser relationships, maintaining world-class service for existing partners, and driving further optimizations across monetization and advertising. In his new role, he will also oversee the integration of OpenWeb's recently-acquired companies into a market-leading commercial offering for existing and prospective partners.

"Our mission at OpenWeb is to be a shepherd for the global transition to the community economy by engendering a greater respect for user data and safety," said Sasson. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to play a role in shaping our direction as we work with our partners to leverage every available channel and help publishers and brands host healthy social experiences across the web."

Sasson joined OpenWeb in 2017 as Vice President of Finance, and was promoted to CFO in 2018. Prior to joining OpenWeb, he was a Senior Manager with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 3,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2015, OpenWeb has over 300 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London, and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Georgian, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $393 million in funding and is currently valued at $1.5 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

