Kanarys and MAC Diversity Recruiters Partner to Advance DEIB Efforts in the Workplace

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanarys , a diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create systemic change around DEIB challenges, and MAC Diversity Recruiters , a boutique recruitment firm specializing in diverse executive search and staffing, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership to help organizations build more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges. (PRNewsfoto/Kanarys, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This partnership highlights the importance of working together to build diverse, equitable, and inclusive teams. Kanarys is a leader in data-driven DEIB solutions, and its technology platform includes first-of-its-kind products such as the Equity Innovation Solution and Organizational Systems Assessment. By leveraging Kanarys' platform and MAC Diversity Recruiters' recruitment expertise, organizations can attract and retain top talent by focusing on diverse representation, improving employee engagement and productivity, and driving better business outcomes.

"At Kanarys, we believe we can make a real impact in workplaces everywhere by leveraging DEIB data and collaboration between companies and employees," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. "We're thankful to partner with MAC Diversity Recruiters, who share our value in promoting workplace DEIB, and together, we'll ensure companies are reflective of their communities and employees everywhere can work where they belong."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kanarys to deliver a more holistic approach to DEIB," said Brook Sims, COO of MAC Diversity Recruiters. "This partnership will enable our clients to move beyond traditional diversity metrics to measure the impact of their DEIB initiatives and advance our shared mission of creating more equitable and inclusive workplaces."

About Kanarys

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEIB work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and solutions companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEIB into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEIB blindspots before they become a problem. For more information, visit www.kanarys.com .

About MAC Diversity Recruiters

MAC Diversity Recruiters is a recruitment firm specializing in diverse executive search and staffing. Its mission is to help companies build high-performing, diverse teams through inclusive recruitment practices. For more information, visit www.macdiversityrecruiters.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanarys, Inc.