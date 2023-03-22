FuturePlan by Ascensus Appoints Jeff Cricenti as Sales Divisional Vice President

Experienced Sales Leader Will Oversee Organization's North/West Region

DRESHER, Pa., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturePlan by Ascensus, a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers, announced that Jeff Cricenti has assumed divisional vice president (DVP) responsibilities for the organization's North/West region. The change was effective February 27, 2023.

Cricenti will report to Aaron McIsaac, FuturePlan's head of sales, who previously served in the same DVP role.

Cricenti will be responsible for delivering consultative support to retirement plan clients while expanding relationships with strategic recordkeeping and financial advisor partners in the North/West region. His new role will enable him to leverage years of business development and financial services industry experience to create and implement growth strategies for FuturePlan's fast-growing sales team.

"Jeff's integrity, breadth of industry knowledge, and collaborative approach to problem solving help him create and maintain strong relationships that are built on trust—and ensures our clients in the North/West region remain in good hands," said McIsaac. "I'm confident he will provide them with the same exceptional level of support needed to help meet their objectives."

Prior to joining FuturePlan, Cricenti was a regional retirement plan director at Lincoln Financial Group, and previously served as a retirement product consultant at Mutual of Omaha. Cricenti earned his bachelor's degree in economics from Creighton University.

About FuturePlan

FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of December 31, 2022, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 44,000 retirement plans with more than 1.8 million participants and more than $104 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

FuturePlan's leadership team brings decades of expertise to serve clients and partners. Ascensus began building FuturePlan in 2010, uniting more than 30 exceptional retirement TPA firms from across the nation to transform the industry. The depth of experience, diverse strengths, and specialized expertise of our legacy TPA firms make FuturePlan an industry leader.

