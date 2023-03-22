Cinespace Studios Toronto and York University Partner to Create Production Accounting Micro-Credential Program

First of its kind curriculum supports Ontario's screen industry infrastructure through targeted training

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinespace Studios and York University today announced the creation of a Production Accounting Micro-Credential program in response to a growing demand for film and television skilled labour and a specific need for production accountants in Ontario as presented in the Toronto Screen Industry Workforce Study. Cinespace tapped Production Accountants and Directors Guild of Canada-Ontario members Marr Morgan and Kitty Spiropoulos to design the curriculum. This program (https://execed.schulich.yorku.ca/program/productionhttps://execed.schulich.yorku.ca/program/production-accounting-for-film-and-television/accounting-for-film-and-television/) is designed to foster a high-quality pipeline and combines active learning and practical application.

The 6-week program, taught in person at Cinespace Studios Toronto's Kipling campus, will launch in June and provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of accounting in the creative sector and provide the opportunity to enter a sustainable career in the high-demand sector of Ontario's film and TV industry. This partnership with York University has been established with CineCares, a division of the studio that supports and engages the local community to develop a more diverse workforce and broaden educational platforms.

"Cinespace is deeply committed to creating pathways to jobs within the film and TV industry. We're excited to expand our existing partnership with York University to offer workforce development through targeted education," said Ashley Rice, President & Co-Managing Partner, Cinespace Studios. "Film and television production accountants are in critically short supply globally and this micro-credential program will allow the industry to quickly fill a much-needed role as production volumes continue in the region."

"York University is proud to extend our partnership with Cinespace Studios to deliver this innovative micro-credential in Production Accounting that fills a need for highly skilled professionals in a growing industry like film and television", said Sarah Bay-Cheng, Dean of the School of Arts, Media, Performance & Design, York University. "The Production Accounting micro-credential is testament to York University's commitment to making quality education accessible to diverse learners while preparing the industry leaders to create positive change".

"Schulich ExecEd is excited to partner with the York University Motion Media Studio and Cinespace Studios for the Foundations of Production Accounting program," said Rami Mayer, Executive Director, Schulich ExecEd. "Accelerated reskilling is the way of the future for midcareer professionals, and micro-credentials have become the way of acknowledging to employers that the new skill has been learned. This program is a wonderful example of its practical use for a real need in an important industry for Ontario and the GTA."

"Ontario as a jurisdiction needs to consistently train new talent to meet film production volumes coming to the region in the coming years. We also need to prioritize providing a pathway to good paying jobs and attracting workers to a fulfilling career in the industry," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport for Ontario. "This partnership between the largest production facility and one of the most prestigious post-secondary institutions represents a milestone in addressing one of the sector's biggest workforce shortages."

In 2022, Cinespace Studios Toronto renewed its commitment to enhance and elevate The York University Motion Media Studio for learning, teaching, and production on the Kipling campus. Students from York University's School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design have enjoyed and benefited from invaluable hands-on learning opportunities, practical training in new media technologies, and direct exposure to leading members of the industry they are preparing to join. Cinespace will provide funding for two scholarship bursaries through the Black Screen Office for two individuals to attend the production accounting micro-credential program.

About Cinespace Studios

Cinespace Studios is a best-in-class global platform of production facilities that supports content providers and their creatives. The platform is one of the largest sound stage operators globally with 86 active stages across Chicago, Toronto, and Studio Babelsberg in Germany. Cinespace Studios delivers the highest level of service while increasing the quality of the overall production experience. CineCares, a division of the studio, has been established to support, promote and engage local communities to support workforce development and crew diversity. Learn more at www.cinespace.com.

About York University Motion Media Studio

MMS is an inter-disciplinary studio space open to the pursuit of exploration and innovation with a special focus on film production, performance, immersive environments, and virtual production.

We provide access to hands-on training via courses and micro-credentials, masterclasses, panels, workshops, and professional opportunities. Our ongoing mission to promote the broadest possible access to the film and media industries for students in the School of Arts, Media, Performance and Design (AMPD) and the greater York U community. We believe that inclusivity is the backbone of a healthy, thriving creative sector. The more diverse voices, experiences, and backgrounds are represented in every aspect of the screen and media industries, the more it will flourish with cultural expression and sustainable employment for the foreseeable future.

About Schulich ExecEd

As the career-long learning group of the Schulich School of Business in Toronto, Canada's #1 Business School, Schulich ExecEd helps individuals to acquire new business skills at any stage of their career with an extensive range of micro-credential upskilling and reskilling programs across management, leadership and business operations. Schulich ExecEd also partners with organizations to target and customize training programs to address their skill-building and talent-building needs at all levels and specializations across a wide spectrum of industry sectors, governments and not-for-profit organizations in the GTA, across Canada and throughout the world.

About DGC Ontario

The Directors Guild of Canada in Ontario is a provincial labour organization representing key creative and operational specialists in the following categories: Directors, Assistant Directors, Production Managers, Location Managers, Production Designers & Art Directors, Accountants, Picture & Sound Editors, Post Production Supervisors, and their respective departmental assistants.

About The Black Screen Office

The Black Screen Office drives efforts to build a screen industry free of anti-Black racism, by working with industry decision makers to change practices and build systems for accountability, directly catalyzing the production of Black-led content and supporting the career advancement of Black professionals.

