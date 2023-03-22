ALLPOWERS' Cutting-Edge and Green-Friendly R3500 Smart Home Energy Kit to Launch on Kickstarter

Top-of-the-line back-up power supply also intended for any off-grid and home backup power needs

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading green energy company ALLPOWERS announced it had launched its new product on February 26, the ALLPOWERS Smart Home Energy Kit, on Kickstarter in mid April. The backup power supply is designed for smart homes, as well as any situation where people rely on sustainable, off-grid power. The green-friendly R3500 is essential for home backup, off-grid living, RVs, vans and trailers and meets a necessary power need in today's world.

ALLPOWERS is a green energy brand focused on developing power supply solutions and portable power devices. Its group has only the best, experienced designers and engineers whose mission is to supply top-of-the-line green power products to every family.

One R3500 can be utilized as a portable power station and combined with up to 15 sets of B3000 battery packs to provide up to 50.688kWh with 3500W AC output.

The whole energy kit can support a maximum of two R3500s and 30 B3000s, connected for a total capacity of 101.376kWh with a 7000W AC output.

The PV Kit comes together is designed to revolutionize the way solar energy is harnessed and utilized. Micro-Inverter will easily convert the DC electricity generated by the Solar Panels into usable AC electricity. The Micro-Inverter and Solar Panels make up the solar PV system and can help you achieve greater energy savings and a more sustainable future.

Power for an entire house can be maintained for at least ten days when the local grid is down. ALLPOWERS has created a completely green energy solution for environmentalists in need of back-up and portable power.

Some of the most important features include:

LFP stacked batteries, up to huge 101.376kWh

Max. 7000W AC output power

Worldwide voltage 100V~240V for home back-up energy

Fast recharge around 1-1.5 hours

Supports solar charging up to 2000W

USP switches in 15ms

"The R3500 Smart Home Energy Kit was designed with the goal of bringing essential smart green energy products into every home for those families dedicated to a zero-carbon emission future," said Mark, the CEO of ALLPOWERS."

Over the past 14 years, ALLPOWERS has devoted itself to extensive power product R&D. Its professional engineering experts and reliable supply chain lends itself to best-in-class smart green energy products for its customers.

For more information, visit sunpowers.net/r3500. To be notified about the Kickstarter launch, go to: kickstarter.com/projects/allpowers/allpowers-r3500-off-grid-energy-powering-your-home.

