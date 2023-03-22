AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update on ABBV-951 (Foscarbidopa/Foslevodopa) New Drug Application

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease.

In its letter, the FDA requested additional information about the device (pump) as part of the NDA review. The CRL does not request that AbbVie conduct additional efficacy and safety trials related to the drug. AbbVie plans to resubmit the NDA as soon as possible.

"There is an unmet need for people living with advanced Parkinson's disease as they face daily challenges in managing their condition," said Thomas Hudson, M.D., senior vice president, research and development, chief scientific officer, AbbVie. "We will continue to work closely with the FDA as part of our commitment to bringing this treatment option to people impacted by this disease as quickly as possible."

The NDA submission is based on results from a Phase 3, head-to-head, randomized and controlled clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD).1

About ABBV-951

ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) is a solution of carbidopa and levodopa prodrugs for continuous subcutaneous delivery that is being investigated for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease.

About AbbVie in Neuroscience

At AbbVie, our commitment to preserve the personhood of those living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unwavering. Every challenge in this uncharted territory makes us more determined and drives us harder to discover and deliver solutions for patients, care partners and clinicians. AbbVie's Neuroscience portfolio consists of approved therapies in neurological and psychiatric disorders, including bipolar I disorder, major depressive disorder, migraine, Parkinson's disease, post-stroke spasticity, schizophrenia, and others along with a robust pipeline.

We have a strong investment in neuroscience research, with our Foundational Neuroscience Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and our Neuroscience Discovery site in Ludwigshafen, Germany, where our research and resilience in these challenging therapeutic areas is yielding a deeper understanding of the pathophysiology of neurological and psychiatric disorders and identifying targets for potential disease-modifying therapeutics aimed at making a difference in people's lives.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

1 AbbVie (October 28, 2021). AbbVie Announces ABBV-951 (Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa) Showed Improvement in Controlling Motor Fluctuations Compared to Oral Levodopa/Carbidopa Medication in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson's Disease [Press release]. https://news.abbvie.com/news/press-releases/abbvie-announces-abbv-951-foslevodopafoscarbidopa-showed-improvement-in-controlling-motor-fluctuations-compared-to-oral-levodopacarbidopa-medication-in-pivotal-phase-3-trial-in-patients-with-advanced-parkinsons-disease.htm

