Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device: The Future of Non-Invasive Skin Rejuvenation

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Revolution Medical, a leading provider of innovative aesthetic solutions, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device. Designed to provide patients with the most advanced non-invasive skin rejuvenation treatments, this cutting-edge technology is now available to doctors, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and clinics in the U.S.

Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device offers a new and innovative approach to non-invasive skin rejuvenation

The Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device offers a new and innovative approach to non-invasive skin rejuvenation, making it the ideal modality to treat difficult areas around the eyes. Using the latest plasma technology, the device delivers a controlled stream of ionized gas to the skin, creating a targeted and controlled thermal effect. This results in skin tightening, smoothing of fine lines and wrinkles, and overall skin rejuvenation.

This device offers a range of benefits over traditional skin rejuvenation treatments. It is safe, effective, and minimally invasive, which means that patients can return to their daily activities almost immediately. Additionally, the Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device is suitable for all skin types, making it a versatile treatment option.

"We are thrilled to offer this new and innovative technology to our clients," said Revolution Medical's President, Jeff Nourse. "Our mission is to provide clinics with safe and effective solutions that are backed by science and deliver real results. With the Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device, we are doing just that. We are committed to supporting our clients with marketing solutions and innovative technology that can help them grow their business and provide exceptional patient care."

The Pure Plasma Skin Rejuvenation Device is the latest addition to Revolution Medical's comprehensive range of aesthetic solutions. The company provides its clients with the most advanced technologies, backed by years of research and development.

Pure Plasma is now available in the U.S. For more information about the Pure Plasma device, visit the company's website at www.pureplasma.com .

About Revolution Medical

Backed by years of research and development, Revolution Medical is committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that are safe, effective, and backed by science like its newest technology, Pure Plasma.

