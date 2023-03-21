North Highland Welcomes Three New Executives

Hires represent firm's continued high growth trajectory including further expansion in EMEA region

ATLANTA, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed three new executives to the firm. Now full-time North Highland employees, the individuals previously served as co-founders and partners of the U.S.-based global consulting firm, Profectus, and will now support North Highland's new Public Sector EMEA team.

Pictured: Chapin Mower. Mower joins North Highland as associate vice president supporting the firm’s new Public Sector EMEA team. (PRNewswire)

These hires, along with the clients and network they bring, represent opportunities for North Highland to make meaningful change happen in new geographic regions and diverse cultures across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Mohammed Imran Khan joins North Highland as vice president leading the firm's new Public Sector EMEA team. Khan has more than 16 years' experience developing strategic direction and partnerships for global organizations, sovereign wealth funds, ministries and authorities within emerging markets such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates , Jordan and India . Most recently, he served as partner, managing director and business development leader for the Strategic Advisory Practice at Profectus. Khan holds a degree in Finance from Suffield University.

Vincent Legg joins the firm as vice president, bringing more than 20 years of executive experience in both Marketing and Finance, including serving as COO at global advertising/marketing firms. Most recently, he served as a partner and managing director for the Strategic Growth Advisory Practice at Profectus. Legg's international experience spans four continents, including work in Saudi Arabia , UAE, Canada , Japan , France , China , Argentina , Germany , Brazil , Mexico and the UK. He holds a degree in Illustration/Advertising Design from Syracuse University .

Chapin Mower joins North Highland as associate vice president. Mower also joins North Highland from Profectus, where he served as partner, managing director and client services lead for its Strategic Growth Advisory Practice. Mower's more than 20 years of experience in client development and service includes building global client-service teams and growing multi-national manufacturing teams through his extensive knowledge of logistics planning, distribution as well as his networking capabilities. He holds a degree in History from St. Lawrence University .

"I'm honored to welcome these three leaders who have pursued transformational change throughout their careers and across many different geographies," said North Highland CEO Alex Bombeck. "The addition of this team signals not only the expansion of our footprint into a high-growth market and region, but more importantly it represents an opportunity to diversify our client base while implementing real and tangible change consisting of quality-of-life improvements for the people impacted by this work."

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media contact:

Courtney James, PR Director

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

Pictured: Mohammed Imran Khan. Khan joins North Highland as vice president and leader of its new Public Sector EMEA team. (PRNewswire)

Pictured: Vincent Legg. Legg joins North Highland as vice president supporting the firm's new Public Sector EMEA team. (PRNewswire)

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland