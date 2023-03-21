Five Blue Compass RV Stores Achieve Prestigious Airstream Five Rivet Honors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV today was recognized by Airstream for outstanding customer service in sales and service with the prestigious Five Rivet Award for five Airstream locations in the United States. Launched in 2017, Airstream's Five Rivet Dealer Standards Program requires dealers to meet the highest standards for both sales and service.

Jon Ferrando, Founder, CEO and President of Blue Compass RV stated, "I'm proud of our Airstream teams for achieving Five Rivet distinction at five of our Airstream stores. Airstream is an iconic brand with customers that expect and deserve the high level of customer service that we provide them. We are honored to represent the brand and achieve this highest level of customer service with the Five Rivet distinction."

Blue Compass RV has five Airstream locations notably achieving the Five Rivet distinction in the quarter, one of the most Five Rivet stores of any dealer in the US, as listed below.

"Our focus as an organization is on the customer experience and our attention to it is paying off. These five stores have made Blue Compass RV one of the dealers with the most Five Rivet locations in the whole country. Our Airstream store in Austin was renovated last year and we also have the Gainesville location making its first Five Rivet this year." added Jon Ferrando.

"Blue Compass RV's Airstream of Tampa location has remained number one in sales worldwide for the past three consecutive years. It has been a pleasure working with the Airstream teams at each of the locations and I feel our dedication to the Airstream experience will continue growing year after year." said Famous Rhodes, CMO of Blue Compass RV.

The ten Airstream locations of Blue Compass RV are at the following stores: Airstream of Tampa, Airstream of Austin, Airstream of Greensboro, Airstream of South Carolina, RV One Superstores Orlando, Airstream of Des Moines, Airstream of Gainesville, RV One Superstores Jacksonville, RV One Superstores Albany, and RV One Superstores St Augustine.

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

