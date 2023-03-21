For the First Time Ever, Cadbury Spotlights a Cat as the Winner of the 5th Annual Bunny Tryouts

Rescued cat and car accident survivor, Crash takes home the coveted Cadbury Bunny ears

HERSHEY, Pa., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving an impressive number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho, has been crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, 'Rescue Pets Edition.' Crash will bring his pawsome personality to the Cadbury Hall of Fame and star in the 2023 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial this spring, which fans can get a first look at, here. Plus, Crash will receive a cash prize of $5,000 for himself, $5,000 to the shelter of his choice, and of course, plenty of bragging rights.

Crash the Cat is the winner of the 5th Annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, 'Rescue Pets Edition’ (PRNewswire)

Now eight-years-old, Crash was rescued after a devastating car accident where he was severely injured and left with one eye. As he began to heal at a local shelter, his quirky, outgoing personality made everyone quickly fall head over heels for him, leading Crash to become their resident shelter cat. Crash charms and impresses people as they visit the shelter, performing tricks like high five – the purfect preparation for his starring role in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He's been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," said Maddie Corey, Crash's owner. "We can't wait to see Crash take center stage for this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world."

America's newest sweetheart, Crash, is excited to join past winners in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts Hall of Fame; Henri the English Bulldog (2019), Lieutenant Dan the Treeing Walker Coonhound (2020), Betty the Frog (2021), and Annie Rose the Therapy Dog (2022).

"We've been on the edge of our seats waiting to see who America would choose as the 2023 Cadbury Bunny and after an impressive number of votes, we couldn't be more excited to see Crash take home the coveted Bunny ears," said Cam Bogie, Sr. Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury brand team. "Big thank you to all the pets that entered this year's special rescue Tryouts, and big congratulations to our winner Crash!"

In celebration of year five of the Tryouts, the Cadbury brand continued their longstanding partnership with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) with a donation of $20,000. Together, Cadbury and the ASPCA are committed to raising awareness for pets in need and supporting the ASPCA's mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals.

Keep an eye out starting March 25 for the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial featuring Crash!

